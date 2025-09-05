Elliptic launches stablecoin crime tracking tool

PANews reported on September 5th that according to CoinDesk, blockchain analytics firm Elliptic has released a new tool that tracks the movement of stablecoins like USDT and USDC across multiple chains, supporting wallet audits and asset tracking for mainstream financial institutions and stablecoin issuers. The tool, already adopted by several major banks, is applicable to all stablecoin issuers. Elliptic stated that USDT has the largest circulation volume on the Tron and Ethereum chains, and that criminals often use stablecoins to mitigate currency risk. Most issuers can freeze or blacklist addresses, and last year, Tron, Tether, and TRM Labs froze over $250 million in assets implicated in criminal activity.