Elon Musk Announces Launch of Grokipedia, a Wikipedia Rival, in Just Two Weeks

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/06 16:23
Elon Musk Announces Launch Of Grokipedia, A Wikipedia Rival, In Just Two Weeks

In a move that underscores the growing intersection of artificial intelligence and the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency, Elon Musk’s AI firm, xAI, is set to launch an early beta version of its innovative knowledge platform, Grokipedia. Built as a competitor to Wikipedia, the service aims to leverage AI to improve the accuracy and reliability of publicly available information, positioning itself as an essential step toward more trustworthy digital knowledge repositories in the decentralized era.

  • Elon Musk announces upcoming beta release of Grokipedia, an AI-powered Wikipedia alternative, in two weeks.
  • The platform promises to be a comprehensive open-source knowledge repository that verifies and rewrites information for truthfulness.
  • Musk envisions Grokipedia as part of broader efforts to enhance AI understanding and combat misinformation.
  • The project originated from a live brainstorming session during a summit hosted by The All-In Podcast in September.
  • Musk has long-standing criticisms of Wikipedia’s editorial practices and bias, fueling his interest in creating alternative sources of knowledge.

Elon Musk revealed on Sunday that his artificial intelligence company, xAI, will unveil the “version 0.1 early beta” of Grokipedia within the next two weeks. This new platform is positioned as an improved alternative to Wikipedia, aiming to address issues related to misinformation, half-truths, and biases prevalent in traditional information sources.

Musk first announced the development of Grokipedia on September 30, stating that it would significantly improve upon Wikipedia. His vision involves an open-source repository that harnesses AI to verify and synthesize information from diverse sources, including Wikipedia articles, PDFs, and other documents. This process aims to discern the truthfulness of data—whether it is accurate, partially true, false, or incomplete—and then produce a coherent, truthful version of the content.

The idea reportedly originated during a live discussion at The All-In Podcast’s summit in September, where Musk explained that Grok would scan a wide array of sources and then rewrite the information to present the “full truth.” During that session, panelist David Sacks suggested Musk launch some form of knowledge platform, prompting Musk to pledge to discuss the idea further with his team.

Elon Musk’s Critique of Wikipedia

Musk has been an outspoken critic of Wikipedia, accusing the platform of spreading misinformation, exhibiting ideological bias, and censoring specific topics. His long-running disputes with the online encyclopedia have included joking proposals to pay $1 billion to rebrand it as “Dikipedia,” a humorous critique of perceived bias during Wikipedia’s fundraising campaigns. Recently, Musk referenced this joke again in response to a post claiming that “Wikipedia is a massive psyop,” highlighting his continued skepticism of the platform’s objectivity.

Technology, United StatesElon Musk has beef with Wikipedia. Source: Elon Musk

Controversies Surrounding Wikipedia

Wikipedia’s crowdsourced approach to content creation has often sparked debate and controversy, with many incidents documented on the platform itself. A recent interview with Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger, hosted by Tucker Carlson on September 30, brought renewed attention to issues of ideological bias and censorship. Sanger criticized the platform for excluding certain sources—particularly an “academic encyclopedia of Christianity”—and accused administrators of blocking dissenting viewpoints due to ideological disagreements.

Musk indicated that xAI plans to expand beyond knowledge repositories into the gaming industry, with sporadic updates suggesting a forthcoming AI-generated game scheduled for release before the end of next year, exemplifying his interest in broad applications of AI technology.

This move by Musk and xAI highlights the ongoing efforts within the crypto, blockchain, and AI sectors to challenge traditional sources of information and introduce more transparent, reliable systems that could reshape digital knowledge sharing and media consumption in the cryptocurrency era.

This article was originally published as Elon Musk Announces Launch of Grokipedia, a Wikipedia Rival, in Just Two Weeks on Crypto Breaking News

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
A whale address increased its holdings of INSP, accounting for 11.51% of the total supply.

A whale address increased its holdings of INSP, accounting for 11.51% of the total supply.

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Lookonchain data, whale addresses (0x436F and 0x2DDf) have once again purchased a total of 5.51 million INSP (approximately US$110,000). The current total holdings have reached 115.07 million INSP (approximately US$2.1 million), accounting for 11.51% of the total INSP supply.
Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

The post Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana’s (SOL) latest rally has attracted investors from all over, but the bigger story for vision-minded investors is where the next surges of life-altering returns are heading.  As Solana continues to see high levels of ecosystem usage and network utilization, the stage is slowly being set for Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  MUTM is priced at $0.035 in its fast-growing presale. Price appreciation of 14.3% is what the investors are going to anticipate in the next phase. Over $15.85 million has been raised as the presale keeps gaining momentum. Unlike the majority of the tokens surfing short-term waves of hype, Mutuum Finance is becoming a utility-focused choice with more value potential and therefore an increasingly better option for investors looking for more than price action alone. Solana Maintains Gains Near $234 As Speculation Persists Solana (SOL) is trading at $234.08 currently, holding its 24hr range around $234.42 to $248.19 as it illustrates the recent trend. The token has recorded strong seven-day gains of nearly 13%, far exceeding most of its peers, as it is supported by rising volume and institutional buying. Resistance is at $250-$260, and support appears to be at $220-$230, and thus these are significant levels for potential breakout or pullback.  However, new DeFi crypto Mutuum Finance, is being considered by market watchers to have more upside potential, being still in presale.  Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale Mutuum Finance is currently in Presale Stage 6 and offering tokens for $0.035. Presale has been going on very fast, and investors have raised over $15.85 million. The project also looks forward to a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain for convenient payments and as a keeper of long-term value. Mutuum Finance is a dual-lending, multi-purpose DeFi platform that benefits borrowers and lenders alike. It provides the network to retail as well as…
What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

