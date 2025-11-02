Elon Musk Announces X Chat as Encrypted WhatsApp Alternative

TLDR

Elon Musk announced X Chat as a standalone encrypted messaging app to compete with WhatsApp and Telegram.

X Chat uses peer-to-peer encryption technology inspired by Bitcoin’s decentralized model.

The app will launch within a few months after completing thorough internal testing.

X Chat will be available both as a standalone app and integrated within the X platform.

Musk criticized WhatsApp’s advertising architecture as a potential security vulnerability for users.

Elon Musk announced plans to launch X Chat as a standalone encrypted messaging application. The platform will compete directly with WhatsApp and Telegram using peer-to-peer encryption technology. Musk expects the release to happen within a few months after thorough testing.

X Chat Development and Launch Timeline

Musk shared details about X Chat during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. The social media company rebuilt its entire messaging infrastructure for this new system. X Chat uses peer-to-peer encryption similar to Bitcoin’s decentralized model.

The company currently tests the encryption system before the official rollout begins. Musk stated that internal testing shows good encryption performance so far. He did not provide a specific release date for the application.

X Chat will be available in two formats to meet the diverse needs of users. The messaging service will integrate into the existing X platform for current users. A standalone application will also be available as a separate download option.

Security Features and Encryption Design

X Chat employs a peer-to-peer-based encryption system inspired by cryptocurrency technology. Musk described the security model as decentralized, with no single authority controlling messages.

The platform avoids ad-based data collection to eliminate potential security vulnerabilities. Musk criticized WhatsApp’s advertising architecture as a security risk for users. He argued that ad-targeting requires extensive knowledge about user conversations and content.

He warned that hackers could exploit such data channels to access messages. Musk positioned X Chat as the least insecure messaging system available.

Meta maintains that WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption through the Signal Protocol. The company acknowledges that metadata remains unencrypted in its current system. Chat backups also lack default encryption protection on the platform.

Platform Features and Integration

X Chat currently operates in beta for X Premium subscribers within the app. The in-app version supports text messages, photos, GIFs, and file sharing capabilities. Users connect through X usernames rather than traditional phone numbers.

Audio and video calling features will arrive in a future update. The standalone version will offer the same functionality as the integrated option. Both versions aim to replace Twitter’s old direct messaging system completely.

Musk described X Chat as part of his broader vision for an everything app. The messaging platform joins payments, creator subscriptions, and live audio features on X. He has positioned messaging as central to X’s privacy and monetization strategy.

The rollout continues Musk’s transformation of Twitter since his acquisition of the company in 2022. X Chat represents the latest expansion of the platform’s capabilities and services. The company focuses on providing secure communication without compromising user privacy.

The success of X Chat depends on adoption beyond existing X users. The platform must deliver reliable peer-to-peer communication at scale to compete effectively. Established messaging services already face technical challenges in maintaining secure systems for millions of users.

The post Elon Musk Announces X Chat as Encrypted WhatsApp Alternative appeared first on CoinCentral.