Elon Musk fortune now comes mostly from private companies

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.

A version of this article appeared in CNBC’s Inside Wealth newsletter with Robert Frank, a weekly guide to the high-net-worth investor and consumer. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox.

Tesla said it needed to incentivize CEO Elon Musk with a record-breaking pay package in order to compete with his private companies, according to a proxy the company filed last week.

The filing outlines a share award that could be worth $1 trillion if it all pays out. Tesla also said Musk’s other companies — mainly SpaceX and xAI Holdings — now account for most of his wealth and therefore will command most of his attention unless Tesla pays him more.

“A majority of Mr. Musk’s wealth is now derived from other business ventures outside of Tesla, and he has more attractive options today than ever before,” the proxy said. The pay package of up to 423 million shares is necessary, it added, to prevent Musk from “prioritizing other ventures.”

It will be up to shareholders to approve the package, of course. But the proxy highlights the surging valuations of Musk’s private companies and the competing interests of xAI, SpaceX and Tesla.

Until last year, the vast majority of Musk’s wealth came from his Tesla stock. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index pegs Musk’s wealth at about $385 billion, while Forbes estimates his wealth is at $436 billion. The difference is likely tied to his 2018 pay package, which is still in dispute and is valued at between $60 billion and $100 billion. If the compensation plan is restored, and/or he receives an interim comp package proposed in the proxy, Musk’s net worth is closer to $436 billion.

Today, less than half of that fortune comes from Tesla stock.