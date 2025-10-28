ExchangeDEX+
Entrepreneur Elon Musk has unveiled Grokipedia, an open-source online encyclopedia run by Grok's AI model. The platform is described as an independent alternative to Wikipedia. As Musk stated, the project aims to "present facts objectively without political and ideological bias."

Elon Musk Launches Open-Source AI Encyclopedia Grokipedia

By: Incrypted
2025/10/28 16:13
  • Musk’s new project is positioned as an alternative to Wikipedia.
  • Content is edited by users, but the final decision is made by Grok’s AI model.
  • Musk states that the platform’s goal is “the whole truth and nothing but the truth.”

Entrepreneur Elon Musk has unveiled Grokipedia, an open-source online encyclopedia run by Grok’s AI model. The platform is described as an independent alternative to Wikipedia.

As Musk stated, the project aims to “present facts objectively without political and ideological bias.”

The launch of Grokipedia came after several days of delay, which the businessman explained by the need to “clean the encyclopedia from propaganda.” At the same time, on the day of the release, users reported a glitch in the service, but access to the site was quickly restored.

At the time of launch, the encyclopedia had more than 885,000 articles.

Musk emphasized that Grokipedia will be completely open, and users will be able to access it for free and for any purpose. He noted that people will be able to suggest edits and requests, but the final word will always remain with the AI model.

According to the entrepreneur, Grok has already created about a million articles using the power of social network X (formerly Twitter). If a user asks to change or delete a story, the AI will either comply with the request or explain the reason for refusal.

Unlike Wikipedia, where moderation is based on the consensus of volunteer editors, Grokipedia’s key decisions are made by an algorithm. This makes the platform the first major encyclopedia where content management is supposedly entirely entrusted to AI.

The launch of the project was a kind of “culmination” of Musk’s long-standing conflict with Wikipedia, which he accused of ideological bias. Grokipedia’s own article on Wikipedia cites studies pointing to “deviations from neutrality” in its content.

In response, Wikipedia’s text on Musk’s service already contains remarks from critics claiming that the new project reflects the entrepreneur’s “far-right” views. In particular, NBC News notes that the Grokipedia article about the businessman himself does not mention the incident with his gesture, which the media considered a Nazi greeting.

