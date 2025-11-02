ExchangeDEX+
Elon Musk Makes Bitcoin (BTC) Statement for His New App

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/02 04:00
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced that the new chat system “X Chat” to be added to the X platform will use a peer-to-peer (P2P) encryption system similar to Bitcoin’s working logic.

Musk said on the “Joe Rogan Experience” program that X’s messaging infrastructure has been completely rebuilt and that security should no longer be evaluated on “secure or insecure” but rather on “degrees of insecurity.”

Musk stated that X Chat aims to be the “least secure” messaging app, adding that the system is currently undergoing intensive security testing. He also noted that the new system distinguishes itself from its competitors by not including ad ports. According to Musk, the ad targeting infrastructure used in rival apps can create a vulnerability that, if exploited, could lead to messages being read.

Musk announced that X Chat will be available “in the next few months,” both embedded within X and as a standalone app. He said users will be able to access text, file, voice, and video calling features through the same system.

Chat on the X platform is currently available to Premium subscribers as a beta version, replacing the old direct messaging system. Users can share text, photos, media files, GIFs, and documents. However, voice and video calling are not yet available.

Musk explained that X Chat’s architecture is built on the principles of “full end-to-end encryption” and “data minimization.” He noted that most messaging apps encrypt message content but retain metadata about who users are communicating with and when. He added that X Chat aims to mitigate these risks by avoiding ad targeting.

