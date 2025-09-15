Elon Musk returns to open market with record $1B Tesla stock purchase

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 22:08
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.426-3.62%
CAR
CAR$0.010548-5.36%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05239-6.99%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010077-3.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01696-4.08%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.84659-15.80%

Elon Musk bought about $1 billion worth of Tesla stock last week, a regulatory filing showed, lifting the electric-car maker’s shares by almost 6% in pre-market trading on Monday.

According to the filing released Monday, Musk acquired roughly 2.57 million Tesla shares at prices ranging from $371 to $396.

The buying coincided with Tesla chair Robyn Denholm defending the board’s choice to propose a possible $1 trillion pay package, contingent on Musk meeting tough goals over the next ten years. Denholm described Musk as a “generational leader” and said the best way to “optimise the future of Tesla” is to keep him in charge. Musk is the world’s richest person, with an estimated fortune of $419 billion.

Over the weekend, an interview with Pope Leo cited Musk as an example of extreme wealth that, he said, was eroding essential values. The pope said such fortunes were undermining “the value of human life, of the family, of the value of society.”

Open-market buys by Musk are rare

Data from Verity show his prior open-market purchase was about 200,000 shares worth roughly $10 million on February 14, 2020. By dollar amount, last week’s buying is his largest ever, according to Verity.

Earlier this month, Tesla said it would put to shareholders a compensation plan for Musk that could reach as much as $975 billion tied to a set of ambitious milestones. Before Friday’s buying, Musk held about 13% of the company.

The stock has struggled this year as sales weakened.

Some observers link part of the slowdown to Musk’s political activity, which they say has weighed on the brand, while the phase-out of certain electric-vehicle incentives by the Trump administration also removed a tailwind.

Analysts are divided. The current Wall Street consensus price target implies about a 20% drop from current levels, according to Tipranks.com. Others remain positive on the longer-term path if Musk can steer Tesla toward a heavier focus on autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, and robotics. He is also asking investors to authorize a Tesla investment in his new firm, xAI.

Musk’s investment signals renewed focus on Tesla A.I

Dan Ives, global head of tech research at Wedbush, said the insider buying “is a huge sign of confidence for Tesla bulls and shows Musk is doubling down on his Tesla A.I. bet.”

The compensation plan to be put to a shareholder vote in November carries an ultimate goalpost of an $8.5 trillion market valuation. Tesla’s market value stood at about $1.3 trillion at Friday’s close.

In recent remarks as reported by Cryptopolitan, Denholm pushed back on concerns that Musk’s political engagement has damaged the carmaker. She said he is free to participate in elections as he sees fit.

Denholm said the company is focused on its products and customers rather than the chief executive’s personal views. “What he does from a personal perspective in terms of his political motivations is up to him,” she said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “From a politics perspective, obviously we’re in a democracy, so everybody gets to voice their points of view.”

Musk’s role in politics has stirred two main worries for Tesla. Some shareholders say it pulls his attention away from growing the business. Others contend his contrarian conservative stance and a tense association with President Donald Trump have turned off potential buyers and hurt the brand.

Operationally, global vehicle deliveries fell 13% in the second quarter. The once affluent, urban and climate-focused customer base has cooled. In a few instances, the backlash has crossed into crime, including sporadic arson and vandalism at stores and charging sites.

Tesla is also contending with an aging model lineup and tougher competition across the electric-vehicle market.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/elon-musk-record-tesla-stock-purchase/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi citing CCTV reports, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities at
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0895+4.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 21:57
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

As the cryptocurrency market keeps growing in 2025, investors are shifting their focus to coins that have the ability to provide return on investment in exponential terms. As traditional favorites like Cardano (ADA) keep making the headlines, more attention is being brought to brand-new altcoins like Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized finance protocol leading the […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.08547-11.20%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.010209-2.56%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 23:00
Share
PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Affected by the new additions of Binance contracts: ASR rose 53.34% in a short period of time, and ALPINE rose 62.23%; MYX Finance has opened an airdrop query page and will airdrop 14.7% of the total token supply; DWF Labs announced the wallet address used to purchase tokens in the secondary market.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,874.09-0.51%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01344-7.43%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.9556-1.67%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Trump plans major sanctions on Russian oil, but wants the EU to act first

The Base network token is in the early stages of exploration and no specific plan has been set yet.