ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Elon Musk Says Wikipedia Competitor Grokipedia Will Launch in Two Weeks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Elon Musk announced that his AI company, xAI, will launch the early beta for its Wikipedia competitor in two weeks, describing the service as the answer to “falsehoods” and “half-truths.” Replying to a post about the upcoming AI-powered “Grokipedia,” Musk said via X on Sunday that “version 0.1 early beta” will be rolled out in two weeks. Elon Musk announced the early beta launch date for Grokipedia. Source: Elon Musk Musk initially announced xAI was building Grokipedia on Sept. 30, stating on X that it “will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia,” adding that: “frankly, it is a necessary step toward the xAI goal of understanding the Universe.” Details on the specifics are currently sparse; however, Musk has previously stated that Grokipedia will consist of an “open source knowledge repository.” It appears that the idea for Grokipedia was brainstormed live during a summit hosted by The All-In Podcast in September. During his appearance, Musk was explaining to the panel that Grok scans a wide range of sources, such as Wikipedia posts, documents, PDFs to verify if the information is true, “partially true,” false or missing details.   He said Grok would rewrite that information to convey what it deems as the full truth. In response, co-host David Sacks suggested Musk should launch some sort of “Grokipedia” and offer it as a service, to which Musk said he would “talk to the team” about it. Elon Musk has beef with Wikipedia The Tesla co-founder has had a long-running battle with Wikipedia, criticising the platform on several occasions, alleging that it hosts misinformation, has editorial practices slanted toward the left and censors certain information. Related: OpenAI hits $500B valuation, surpassing SpaceX as world’s largest startup In October 2023, Musk even went so far as to say that he would pay the platform… The post Elon Musk Says Wikipedia Competitor Grokipedia Will Launch in Two Weeks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Elon Musk announced that his AI company, xAI, will launch the early beta for its Wikipedia competitor in two weeks, describing the service as the answer to “falsehoods” and “half-truths.” Replying to a post about the upcoming AI-powered “Grokipedia,” Musk said via X on Sunday that “version 0.1 early beta” will be rolled out in two weeks. Elon Musk announced the early beta launch date for Grokipedia. Source: Elon Musk Musk initially announced xAI was building Grokipedia on Sept. 30, stating on X that it “will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia,” adding that: “frankly, it is a necessary step toward the xAI goal of understanding the Universe.” Details on the specifics are currently sparse; however, Musk has previously stated that Grokipedia will consist of an “open source knowledge repository.” It appears that the idea for Grokipedia was brainstormed live during a summit hosted by The All-In Podcast in September. During his appearance, Musk was explaining to the panel that Grok scans a wide range of sources, such as Wikipedia posts, documents, PDFs to verify if the information is true, “partially true,” false or missing details.   He said Grok would rewrite that information to convey what it deems as the full truth. In response, co-host David Sacks suggested Musk should launch some sort of “Grokipedia” and offer it as a service, to which Musk said he would “talk to the team” about it. Elon Musk has beef with Wikipedia The Tesla co-founder has had a long-running battle with Wikipedia, criticising the platform on several occasions, alleging that it hosts misinformation, has editorial practices slanted toward the left and censors certain information. Related: OpenAI hits $500B valuation, surpassing SpaceX as world’s largest startup In October 2023, Musk even went so far as to say that he would pay the platform…

Elon Musk Says Wikipedia Competitor Grokipedia Will Launch in Two Weeks

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 00:07
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0,00000006276-%9,90
COM
COM$0,00518-%0,38
Sleepless AI
AI$0,05873-%9,17
Xai
XAI$0,02085-%8,14
Octavia
VIA$0,0098-%7,54

Elon Musk announced that his AI company, xAI, will launch the early beta for its Wikipedia competitor in two weeks, describing the service as the answer to “falsehoods” and “half-truths.”

Replying to a post about the upcoming AI-powered “Grokipedia,” Musk said via X on Sunday that “version 0.1 early beta” will be rolled out in two weeks.

Elon Musk announced the early beta launch date for Grokipedia. Source: Elon Musk

Musk initially announced xAI was building Grokipedia on Sept. 30, stating on X that it “will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia,” adding that: “frankly, it is a necessary step toward the xAI goal of understanding the Universe.”

Details on the specifics are currently sparse; however, Musk has previously stated that Grokipedia will consist of an “open source knowledge repository.”

It appears that the idea for Grokipedia was brainstormed live during a summit hosted by The All-In Podcast in September. During his appearance, Musk was explaining to the panel that Grok scans a wide range of sources, such as Wikipedia posts, documents, PDFs to verify if the information is true, “partially true,” false or missing details.  

He said Grok would rewrite that information to convey what it deems as the full truth. In response, co-host David Sacks suggested Musk should launch some sort of “Grokipedia” and offer it as a service, to which Musk said he would “talk to the team” about it.

Elon Musk has beef with Wikipedia

The Tesla co-founder has had a long-running battle with Wikipedia, criticising the platform on several occasions, alleging that it hosts misinformation, has editorial practices slanted toward the left and censors certain information.

Related: OpenAI hits $500B valuation, surpassing SpaceX as world’s largest startup

In October 2023, Musk even went so far as to say that he would pay the platform $1 billion if it changed its name to “Dikipedia,” aiming at an alleged ideological bias amid the Wikipedia Foundation’s fundraising efforts at the time.

Recently, he referenced that joke again last week when commenting on a post from venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, who claimed that “Wikipedia is a massive psyop.”

Elon Musk has beef with Wikipedia. Source: Elon Musk

Wikipedia controversy 

Given the crowd-sourced nature of information on Wikipedia, it has a long list of controversies over the years, with many of them actually documented and listed on the platform. 

A recent incident that has brought debate around the platform into the spotlight again was an interview Tucker Carlson had with Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger on Sept. 30. 

Sanger, who stopped being involved with the platform back in 2002, was highlighting the sources approved and blacklisted on the platform, as he went on to allege that “there is a serious academic encyclopedia of Christianity that is not allowed on Wikipedia,” among other things.

“There is a whole army of administrators — hundreds of them — who are constantly blocking people that they have ideological disagreements with,” he said.

According to Musk, xAI won’t just stop there, with plans to jump into gaming also in the works. In another retweet on X on Sunday, Musk said the “xAI game studio will release a great AI-generated game before the end of next year.”

Magazine: Everybody hates GPT-5, AI shows social media can’t be fixed: AI Eye

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/elon-musk-grokipedia-beta-2-weeks?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0,1671-%5,05
MANTRA
OM$0,09197-%5,19
OP
OP$0,3574-%6,21
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
A whale address increased its holdings of INSP, accounting for 11.51% of the total supply.

A whale address increased its holdings of INSP, accounting for 11.51% of the total supply.

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Lookonchain data, whale addresses (0x436F and 0x2DDf) have once again purchased a total of 5.51 million INSP (approximately US$110,000). The current total holdings have reached 115.07 million INSP (approximately US$2.1 million), accounting for 11.51% of the total INSP supply.
Inspect
INSP$0,00669-%16,79
Share
PANews2025/09/18 16:50
Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

The post Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana’s (SOL) latest rally has attracted investors from all over, but the bigger story for vision-minded investors is where the next surges of life-altering returns are heading.  As Solana continues to see high levels of ecosystem usage and network utilization, the stage is slowly being set for Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  MUTM is priced at $0.035 in its fast-growing presale. Price appreciation of 14.3% is what the investors are going to anticipate in the next phase. Over $15.85 million has been raised as the presale keeps gaining momentum. Unlike the majority of the tokens surfing short-term waves of hype, Mutuum Finance is becoming a utility-focused choice with more value potential and therefore an increasingly better option for investors looking for more than price action alone. Solana Maintains Gains Near $234 As Speculation Persists Solana (SOL) is trading at $234.08 currently, holding its 24hr range around $234.42 to $248.19 as it illustrates the recent trend. The token has recorded strong seven-day gains of nearly 13%, far exceeding most of its peers, as it is supported by rising volume and institutional buying. Resistance is at $250-$260, and support appears to be at $220-$230, and thus these are significant levels for potential breakout or pullback.  However, new DeFi crypto Mutuum Finance, is being considered by market watchers to have more upside potential, being still in presale.  Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale Mutuum Finance is currently in Presale Stage 6 and offering tokens for $0.035. Presale has been going on very fast, and investors have raised over $15.85 million. The project also looks forward to a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain for convenient payments and as a keeper of long-term value. Mutuum Finance is a dual-lending, multi-purpose DeFi platform that benefits borrowers and lenders alike. It provides the network to retail as well as…
NEAR
NEAR$1,874-%6,95
Waves
WAVES$0,6665-%8,15
Solana
SOL$160,99-%8,45
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:23

Trending News

More

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

A whale address increased its holdings of INSP, accounting for 11.51% of the total supply.

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs extend outflows with $327m as market slides lower

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104.020,70
$104.020,70$104.020,70

-%1,63

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3.502,13
$3.502,13$3.502,13

-%2,41

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161,29
$161,29$161,29

-%3,26

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,2641
$2,2641$2,2641

-%2,70

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,16403
$0,16403$0,16403

-%1,75