Elordi ‘Frankenstein’ Poster Released; New Trailer Coming Wednesday

Jacob Eloridi in Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein.” Neflix

Netflix has released a new poster for Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein featuring Jacob Elordi ahead of the release of a new trailer for the film on Wednesday.

The poster gives audiences their best look yet at Elordi’s version of Frankenstein’s Monster. In the first trailer and previous posters and stills from del Toro’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic Gothic novel, the face of the creation of Dr. Victor Frankenstein has been partially obscured.

Netflix released the new Frankenstein poster featuring Elordi on Tuesday in a social media post on X, which is embedded below. Accompanying the image is a teaser that simply reads, “Frankenstein trailer tomorrow.” Netflix, however, did not indicate the time the new trailer was going to drop on Wednesday.

Frankenstein also stars Mia Goth as Victor’s fiancée, Elizabeth Lavenza. The film also stars Christoph Waltz, Ralph Ineson, Burn Gorman, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Christian Convery and Charles Dance.

‘Frankenstein’ Will Play In Theaters In October Ahead Of Its Netflix Debut

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein held its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in late August before playing at the Toronto International Film Festival. Frankenstein is slated to open in theaters on Oct. 17 before it begins streaming on Netflix on Nov. 7.

During his visit to the Busan International Film Festival in Busan, South Korea, on Sept. 18, del Toro screened his IMAX cut of Frankenstein. Around the same time, IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond told attendees of the Axios Media Live conference in New York that Frankenstein will be shown in some IMAX venues during its theatrical release, but he did not indicate how many.

“It really is a theatrical movie,” Gelfond told attendees at the Axios conference (via Deadline). “You know, Frankenstein and IMAX [are] great synergy. He’s big. IMAX is big, loud,” noting it will debut in “a couple of weeks.”

By playing in theaters first, Frankenstein will earn eligibility to be considered as a theatrical film as movie awards season for such film honors as the Oscars, Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards and all of the guild awards, including the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Producers Guild Awards and the Directors Guild of America Awards.

Before the film’s arrival on Netflix in 2022, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio had an awards-qualifying run in theaters. The stop-motion film went on to capture the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, as well as wins in the category from the CCAs, the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs, the Annie Awards and the Producers Guild Awards.

