Emerging markets are poised to outperform developed economies

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/24 23:30
TRUMP
TRUMP$8.758-1.15%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
SPELL
SPELL$0.0005442+7.48%

Fund managers say developing-nation assets are poised to outpace those in richer markets in the coming months, ending a spell when both moved together after US President Donald Trump began his tariff drive in April.

They base that call on the prospect of easier Federal Reserve policy, investors rotating away from US holdings, stricter budgeting across many emerging economies, and milder inflation that supports growth without overheating prices.

Fidelity International, T. Rowe Price and Ninety One Plc point to these forces as reasons for stronger relative gains in developing markets. They argue that softer inflation, alongside tighter fiscal management, leaves room for interest-rate cuts and bank lending that can spur activity.

Analysts see bigger upside in EM stocks

Forecasts back the view. Analysts project the MSCI Emerging Markets Index to climb about 15% over the next year, versus roughly 10% for the developed-market benchmark.

As per Bloomberg, flows are lining up with that narrative too, as equity money is moving into EM faster than into developed peers, judging by some of the world’s largest exchange-traded funds.

“EM equities are likely to outperform as they enjoy the tailwinds of easing local monetary policy across most markets, boosting domestic lending and consumption but also a weaker dollar,” said George Efstathopoulos, a fund manager at Fidelity in Singapore. “It’s also important to remember that the Fed as the most significant central bank will most likely be resuming easing in coming quarters.”

Activity since Trump’s “Liberation Day” on April 2 shows the shift.

Around $5.8 billion has gone into the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, the biggest EM tracker, equal to about 5.8% of its assets. The Vanguard FTSE Developed Market ETF drew $5.6 billion over the same period, which is roughly 3.3% of that fund’s holdings.

Rate cut bets strengthen after Fed remarks

A fresh signal from the Fed added momentum on Friday. Chair Jerome Powell indicated the central bank is likely on a path to cut rates in September. After his Jackson Hole remarks covered by Cryptopolitan, traders increased wagers on an easing move at the Sept. 16–17 meeting.

Since April 2, both the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and its developed-market counterpart have advanced about 14%, helped by hopes that Trump’s tariff threats were largely bargaining chips.

Bond markets showed a similar pattern. A Bloomberg index of EM debt returned 4%, while a comparable developed-market gauge gained 3%.

Another advantage for EM assets is policy discipline, said Archie Hart, who oversees emerging-market equities at Ninety One in London.

“If we look at policymakers in emerging markets, they’re conservative, they’re disciplined by the market, they’re pragmatic, so we don’t see these huge unsustainable fiscal deficits that you see in developed markets,” he said.

Valuations also tilt toward the developing world, according to T. Rowe Price. “We have an overweight stance on emerging-market equities in our multi-asset portfolios” as valuations remain more reasonable than those in developed markets, coupled with higher earnings growth prospects, said Thomas Poullaouec, a portfolio manager in Singapore.

Currency markets offer select opportunities

Currencies play a role as well. Poullaouec still sees room in select developing-nation FX, while cautioning on positioning risks.

“Much of the upside in EM currencies has already been priced in, particularly given the crowded US dollar short positioning,” he said. “That said, we maintain positive exposure to Latin American currencies, particularly the Brazilian real, supported by elevated carry and improving fiscal sentiment.”

Local-currency debt is part of the upbeat case. Inflation surprises have cooled sharply in emerging economies.

The Citi Inflation Surprise Index for EM has averaged minus 19 this year, down from peaks above 40 in 2022. A similar gauge for the Group-of-10 economies was minus 12 in July. Negative readings mean inflation came in below forecasts.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

US crypto czar David Sacks says the Genius stablecoin bill could bring the $250 billion offshore stablecoin market into the United States, boost industry trust, and drive global demand for the U.S. dollar. Speaking about the Genius Act in a…
U
U$0.0125-20.63%
TRUST
TRUST$0.0005733+9.95%
ACT
ACT$0.04334-3.83%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 20:51
Share
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
U
U$0.0125-20.63%
JUSTICE
JUSTICE$0.00008176+2.53%
JUNE
JUNE$0.0662-2.64%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share
Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards

Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards

The post Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Volatility is the heartbeat of crypto, one minute you’re riding a moonshot, the next you’re staring at a chart that looks like a cliff dive. Dogecoin and Pepe Coin holders know this story all too well. What started as internet jokes turned into billion-dollar tokens, but their rollercoaster price swings have left investors queasy. Now, instead of bracing for the next unpredictable meme coin dip, many traders are eyeing something fresher: Layer Brett. With a low-cost presale and nearly 3000% staking rewards on the table, here we will see why Layer Brett has traders buzzing, and why some are already calling it the ‘fresh Shiba Inu of 2025 Dogecoin’s price rollercoaster ride Dogecoin has always been the unpredictable star of meme coins. Back in 2021, it shot up by millions of percent, fueled by viral memes, Elon Musk’s late-night tweets, and Reddit’s collective hype. Early investors saw life-changing returns, while the phrase “to the moon” felt less like a joke and more like reality. But with those breathtaking gains came equally brutal crashes, making DOGE a thrill ride only the boldest could stomach. Fast-forward to now, and the chaos hasn’t stopped. Over the past week, DOGE has been trapped in a narrow triangle pattern between $0.218 and $0.233, a textbook setup that could spark a 40% breakout, or just as easily collapse in the opposite direction. Even the short-term action keeps traders guessing: DOGE jumped 11% in a single day, only to tumble 6% shortly after. For traders, it’s still the same story, exhilarating, risky, and impossible to ignore. Pepe’s bumpy meme coin ride Pepe Coin (PEPE) has become the latest meme favorite to face a test of nerves. Over the past week, the frog-inspired token has dipped more than 10%, slipping into a critical support zone around $0.00001060. For…
T
T$0.01683-0.70%
RIDE
RIDE$0.001204+0.08%
LOOKS
LOOKS$0.016225-0.53%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 00:04
Share

Trending News

More

Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards

Tom Lee Buys $45M In Ethereum As Bitmine Expands Treasury To $7B ETH

Dogecoin Whale Tsunami: 2 Billion DOGE Bought — $0.3 Break Could Ignite Explosive Move