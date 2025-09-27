As the global adoption of stablecoins and cryptocurrencies accelerates, especially in emerging markets, concerns are rising over potential threats to financial stability and monetary sovereignty. A new report highlights that increasing use of these digital assets could undermine traditional central banking systems, increase systemic risks, and challenge regulatory frameworks. Widespread stablecoin use may weaken central [...]As the global adoption of stablecoins and cryptocurrencies accelerates, especially in emerging markets, concerns are rising over potential threats to financial stability and monetary sovereignty. A new report highlights that increasing use of these digital assets could undermine traditional central banking systems, increase systemic risks, and challenge regulatory frameworks. Widespread stablecoin use may weaken central [...]

Emerging Markets Face Risks as Stablecoin Boom Sparks Cryptoization

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/27 06:08
Boom
BOOM$0.007897+2.66%
MAY
MAY$0.03865+2.05%
Emerging Markets Face Risks As Stablecoin Boom Sparks Cryptoization

As the global adoption of stablecoins and cryptocurrencies accelerates, especially in emerging markets, concerns are rising over potential threats to financial stability and monetary sovereignty. A new report highlights that increasing use of these digital assets could undermine traditional central banking systems, increase systemic risks, and challenge regulatory frameworks.

  • Widespread stablecoin use may weaken central banks’ control over monetary policy and exchange rates.
  • Emerging markets are experiencing rapid growth in crypto adoption, driven by remittances and inflation hedging.
  • Global digital asset ownership rose by 33% in 2024, reaching an estimated 562 million people.
  • Regulatory clarity varies worldwide, with notable progress in Europe, the U.S., and China.
  • Fragmented regulations could expose economies to increased volatility and systemic shocks.

As stablecoins and cryptocurrencies continue their global expansion, emerging markets are facing mounting risks to their financial systems, according to a new alert from Moody’s Ratings. The credit agency warns that the rise of stablecoins—tokens pegged 1:1 to assets like the US dollar—poses a threat to traditional monetary sovereignty. This phenomenon, often termed ‘cryptoization,’ could diminish central banks’ influence over interest rates and currency stability, raising concerns over potential destabilization of local economies.

Furthermore, banks in these regions might encounter deposit erosion as individuals shift savings into stablecoins or crypto wallets, further challenging the traditional banking model. Moody’s emphasizes that the regulatory landscape remains fragmented, with less than a third of countries implementing comprehensive rules, which leaves many markets vulnerable to volatility and systemic risks.

While advanced economies tend to lead in crypto regulation and institutional adoption, the fastest growth occurs in Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Africa—regions where crypto usage is driven by remittances, mobile payment platforms, and inflation hedge strategies. Moody’s warns that despite their perceived safety, stablecoins can trigger systemic vulnerabilities such as reserve runs or costly government bailouts if their pegs fail.

In 2024, global digital asset ownership expanded by 33%, totaling approximately 562 million users worldwide, indicating widespread engagement in the crypto markets. The report highlights a clear divergence in regulatory progress—Europe and the U.S. have implemented new laws like the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation and the U.S. GENIUS Act, establishing frameworks for stablecoin issuance and oversight.

Meanwhile, China appears to be shifting its stance. After banning crypto trading and mining in 2021, Beijing has ramped up its digital yuan pilots and is exploring yuan-backed stablecoins, expanding its control over digital currency developments. Recently, the People’s Bank of China opened a new operations hub in Shanghai dedicated to the digital yuan, emphasizing cross-border payments and blockchain services as stablecoin innovation continues to evolve.

As the global landscape shifts, the challenge remains: balancing innovation and financial inclusion with adequate regulation to prevent instability in the fast-growing crypto markets.

This article was originally published as Emerging Markets Face Risks as Stablecoin Boom Sparks Cryptoization on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Nears $118K as VanEck Predicts More Upside Into 2026

Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Nears $118K as VanEck Predicts More Upside Into 2026

The post Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Nears $118K as VanEck Predicts More Upside Into 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Stocks and digital assets are sitting near record levels, with the S&P 500 and gold both at all-time highs and Bitcoin approaching $118,000. Against this backdrop, Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Assets Research and Portfolio Manager at VanEck, says the market still has room to run. “We haven’t seen the type of euphoria that usually …
NEAR
NEAR$2.766+1.09%
Threshold
T$0.01525-0.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07467+0.87%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/19 12:18
Share
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$109,633.25+0.25%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000889+2.65%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11
Share
Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy

Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy

TLDR AlphaTON Capital has rebranded from a biotech company to a digital asset treasury. The company has completed a $30 million purchase of Toncoin, the native token of The Open Network. AlphaTON plans to grow its Toncoin holdings to $100 million by the end of 2025. The company secured $71 million in a recent financing [...] The post Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy appeared first on Blockonomi.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01183+2.69%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.57637-3.68%
Triathon
GROW$0.0492--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/27 06:59
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Nears $118K as VanEck Predicts More Upside Into 2026

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy

Fed spokesperson: The Fed has started a moderate rate cut cycle, and there are huge differences in future decisions

EMCD Partners with STABUL to Bridge Traditional Finance and Crypto Markets