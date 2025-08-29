Eminem Joins Pink Floyd, Bob Marley And Metallica In A Huge Feat

Eminem’s Curtain Call: The Hits becomes the first hip-hop album to spend 750 weeks on the Billboard 200, joining just five other titles in history. LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 13: Recording artist Eminem performs onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV) 2014 Getty Images

While Eminem continues to write, record, and release new music regularly, many of his most famous songs were delivered years ago. The rapper enjoyed a lengthy reign as one of the most successful singles artists in the world, and he included most of his commercial successes on Curtain Call: The Hits, his 2005 greatest hits compilation.

That project has maintained a constant presence across the Billboard charts for almost 20 years. As it keeps on the Billboard 200, Eminem joins a select group of some of the biggest musical acts of all time and makes history among hip-hop musicians.

Curtain Call Reaches 750 Weeks on the Billboard 200

Curtain Call is comfortable once again in the upper quarter of the Billboard 200. The compilation has now spent 750 weeks on the tally of the most consumed albums and EPs in the United States. That is one of the longest runs of all time and a landmark that only a few other names have reached.

Eminem Joins Pink Floyd, Bob Marley and Metallica

Curtain Call is just the sixth release of any kind in American history to rack up 750 stays on the Billboard 200. The compilation joins Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon (990 weeks), Bob Marley and the Wailers’s Legend (901), Journey’s Greatest Hits (871), Metallica’s self-titled release (803), and Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits (760).

Bruno Mars May Soon Be Inducted

In about two months, there will likely be a seventh entrant into this group. Doo-Wops & Hooligans, the first album by Bruno Mars, is now up to 742 weeks on the Billboard 200. That early project disappears very rarely, so it will likely reach 750 frames later this year.

Kendrick Lamar Will One Day Join Eminem

Curtain Call is, of course, the first hip-hop album to reach 750 turns on the Billboard 200. It will be quite some time before another project in that genre makes it to the milestone. The most likely candidate to join Eminem seems to be Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, Kendrick Lamar’s masterpiece. That title still has months to go before even reaching 700 weeks, so it will be at least a year before Eminem has company.

Curtain Call Lives Inside the Top 50

This week, Curtain Call sits at No. 48 on the Billboard 200. Luminate reports that the compilation moved another 15,500 equivalent units in the past tracking period. Much of that activity comes from streaming platforms, as the album sold 1,400 copies.