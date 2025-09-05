Eminem’s New Album And Single Debut Together

Eminem debuts Stans at No. 19 on the U.K. Soundtrack Albums chart while new single “Everybody’s Looking at Me” breaks onto two sales-driven tallies. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 05: Eminem performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The tracking week in the music industry begins again every Friday, and albums and songs have seven full days to amass streams and sales before the charts refresh. Titles released on any day other than Friday often struggle to make an impact, unless they’re powered by true superstars.

On Tuesday (August 26), Eminem unveiled the soundtrack to his documentary Stans, as well as a new track. Even with only a handful of days in which to rack up consumption, both the project and the cut debut across multiple tallies in the United Kingdom.

Eminem’s Soundtrack Manages a Pair of Debuts

Stans arrives on two charts in the U.K. this frame. The collection, which accompanies Eminem’s documentary of the same name about his most loyal fans, opens at No. 19 on the Official Soundtrack Albums ranking. At the same time, it appears at No. 52 on the Official Album Downloads chart, giving the rapper his fourteenth bestselling download title in the nation.

“Everybody’s Looking at Me” Starts Strong

“Everybody’s Looking at Me,” a previously unheard cut included on the Stans tracklist, becomes a bestseller in the U.K. just days after its release. The tune launches at No. 49 on the Official Singles Downloads chart and a few spaces further south, at No. 52, on the Official Singles Sales tally. Eminem has now collected 73 entries on the downloads tally and exactly 30 fewer on the sales list throughout his career.

Eminem’s Chart History Grows

The debut of Stans expands Eminem’s already immense presence on the U.K. charts. He’s sent 14 full-lengths to the download tally throughout the years, and this week’s performance on the soundtrack list earns him a rare win on the roster that is specific to projects connected to movies and TV.

Five Eminem Albums on the Charts

Aside from Stans, Eminem fills the U.K. albums rankings with a slew of older titles. Curtain Call: The Hits continues its record run, sitting at No. 26 on the Official Albums chart. Curtain Call 2 remains on the streaming list, while The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) rises back into the top 10 on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Albums tally, while The Slim Shady LP also enjoys another frame on that same roster.

Three Classics Remain on the Singles Chart

As “Everybody’s Looking at Me” debuts, several of Eminem’s best-known tracks maintain their grip on various singles rankings. “Without Me” slips one spot to No. 28 on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Singles chart, while “Love the Way You Lie” with Rihanna climbs to No. 30. “Lose Yourself” is also present on the genre-focused list, though it is down slightly to No. 34.