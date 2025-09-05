Emotional Lionel Messi Scores Twice In Final Home World Cup Qualifier

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – SEPTEMBER 4: Lionel Messi of Argentina waves the fans before the warm up as part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American Qualifier between Argentina and Venezuela at the Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 4, 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by German Adrasti/Getty Images) Getty Images

On an emotional night in front of 80,000 fans in Buenos Aires, Lionel Messi scored twice in his final World Cup qualifier on home soil as Argentina beat Venezuela 3-0 on Thursday.

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi opened the scoring in the 39th minute and added another in the 80th, while Lautaro Martinez also got on the scoresheet in the 76th minute.

Joined by his three sons before kickoff, the 38-year-old was overwhelmed by the support of Argentinian fans at Estadio Monumental, who gathered to bid him farewell. Messi’s father, Jorge, was also in attendance to mark the occasion.

“Being able to finish this way here is what I’ve always dreamed of,” said captain Messi, who guided Argentina to the FIFA World Cup in 2022 in Qatar.

“I’ve experienced a lot of things on this pitch, both good and not so good, but it’s always a joy to play in Argentina, in front of our fans.”

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – SEPTEMBER 4: Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses his son Ciro as he hugs his sons Thiago (R) and Mateo before the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American Qualifier between Argentina and Venezuela at the Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 4, 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by German Adrasti/Getty Images) Getty Images

Messi said that for many years, he had the affection of Barcelona fans and his dream was to experience the same in his home nation.

The iconic forward made more than 500 appearances in his 17-year stay at La Liga club Barcelona before moving to Paris St Germain in France’s Ligue 1. Currently, he plays for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer in the United States.

When Will Messi Retire?

Messi has not revealed when he will hang up his boots but said that the match against Venezuela would be his last World Cup qualifier at home.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said Messi, who has scored a record 36 goals in South American qualifying, made an “enormous effort”.

The coach added that he would rest the forward for their dead rubber against against Ecuador on Tuesday.

Fans of Argentina with Messi’s drums during the match between Argentina and Venezuela at Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on September 4. (Photo by Federico Peretti/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Albiceleste, who have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, top the South American qualifying table for the global showpiece in North America with 38 points.

“He ended up very tired and physically exhausted. He should have come off, but he didn’t because of the emotional nature of the match,” Scaloni said.

Discussing about his future, Messi clarified that he will only compete in next year’s World Cup if he feels physically fit.

“I’m excited, eager. It’s day by day, feeling the sensations. If I feel good, I enjoy it; if not, I’d rather not be there,” Messi said, adding that the nine months until the tournament kicks off “is a long time.”