Empery Digital Adds $25 Million in Credit and Acquires 25 Bitcoins

PANews reported on August 18th that Nasdaq-listed Empery Digital announced it had secured a $25 million credit line for share repurchases and plans to increase it by an additional $75 million, bringing the total line to $100 million. Furthermore, the company has adjusted its repurchase agreement, reducing the fee to 1%. As of August 18th, the company had added 25.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 4,051.9, representing a cumulative investment of approximately $476 million at an average purchase price of $117,554 per bitcoin.

