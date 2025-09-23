Empery Digital Boosts Bitcoin Per Share with $25.9M Buyback

Empery Digital finishes its 25.9M buyback of 3.52M shares to increase Bitcoin per share to pursue its 100M repurchase program.

Empery Digital has also increased its share repurchase program of $100 million by repurchasing 3.52million shares worth 25.9 million dollars.

This action aims at boosting the amount of Bitcoin per share to the investors under its expanding treasury plan.

Its recent shift to a bitcoin treasury strategy is expected to increase the value of the company through the reduction of outstanding shares.

This has helped it to fulfill its objective of increasing stockholder ownership of Bitcoin in terms of shares.

Massive Buyback Sparks Investor Interest

The last buyback was done under the open market provisions of the buyback program. This step was focused on by the management of Empery Digital in their effort to take advantage of low-priced stocks and increase shareholder value.

BitcoinTreasuries.NET on X states that Empery Digital is the company that has made a purchase of 3.52 million shares at a price of 25.9 million dollars with an aim of raising Bitcoin per share.

This company has been aggressive in repurchasing, and it keeps availing secured borrowing facilities to finance such share redemptions. This plan takes advantage of a price below net asset value in order to maximize accretive benefits.

Share Repurchases Align with Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

The buyback by Empery Digital is within the larger mission of the company as a bitcoin aggregator. The company has increased its bitcoin holdings through asset-backed share repurchases, which have strengthened its asset-backed structure in shares.

In recent announcements, it is mentioned that Empery Digital has already bought millions of shares since August 2025. The firm still has a large chunk of its 100 million program to be returned to it in the future.

In addition to buybacks, the company has an increasing bitcoin reserve, which increases the intrinsic bitcoin per share by decreasing the number of shares and increasing the treasury size.

The new direction of Empery Digital is a combination of crypto treasury management and shareholder value increase.

This twofold emphasis highlights their attempt to provide efficiency in capital and high levels of exposure to Bitcoin to investors.

