Empery Digital repurchased over 1 million shares and increased its holdings by 16.51 Bitcoins

PANews reported on September 2nd that Empery Digital (NASDAQ: EMPD) announced it has repurchased 1,009,115 shares of its common stock under a $100 million repurchase program at an average price of $7.29 per share, leaving approximately $93 million available for further repurchases. The company also increased its holdings by 16.51 BTC during the same period, bringing its total holdings to 4,081.39 BTC, for a total purchase amount of approximately $480 million at an average price of $117,517 per BTC. The repurchases were partially funded from a $25 million loan facility, of which $8 million has been utilized.

