Employee Allegedly Sold Data to Hackers

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 21:28
Moonveil
MORE$0,0889+%1,83
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017485+%3,10
MAY
MAY$0,04427+%3,00
Major
MAJOR$0,16371+%2,20
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,08515-%1,79
  • Court filing links TaskUs employee to Coinbase hack impacting over 69,000 customers.
  • Hackers from “the Comm” used stolen data to impersonate Coinbase staff and steal funds.
  • TaskUs accused of concealing breach, firing 226 staff and its HR team during the probe.

On Sept. 16, 2025, a court filing in a class-action lawsuit revealed that Ashita Mishra, a TaskUs employee in Indore, India, is implicated in one of the largest breaches in Coinbase history. The complaint alleges Mishra gained access to private customer data beginning in September 2024, selling it to hackers who then impersonated Coinbase staff to steal funds.

TaskUs, a Texas-based outsourcing firm, supplies customer support services for major technology companies and operates service centers in India.

Related: Coinbase Data Breach: Brian Armstrong Offers $20 Million Bounty for Intel on Attackers

What the Filing Alleges

According to the amended complaint by Greenbaum Olbrantz, Mishra accessed sensitive customer data including Social Security numbers and bank account information. The filing claims she accepted roughly $200 per photograph of customer data and at times captured data on up to 200 accounts per day. 

In total, Coinbase disclosed that more than 69,000 customers were affected. The company estimated the financial impact of the breach could reach $400 million.

Role of “The Comm” and Concealment Claims

Hackers tied to the group known as “the Comm,” a loose network of young cybercriminals, are suspected of orchestrating the larger scheme. TaskUs has also claimed that Coinbase employees may have played a role, though no additional details were provided.

Coinbase stated it refunded affected customers, reported the breach to regulators, strengthened vendor controls, and cut ties with TaskUs. The company also offered a $20 million reward for information leading to arrests. Moreover, TaskUs previously said it has strengthened its security protocols but did not respond to the latest allegations.

The filing further claims that TaskUs attempted to conceal the extent of the breach by dismissing 226 employees at its Indore center in January 2025, citing the widespread infiltration of its systems. In February, the company rejected its internal human resources team assigned to investigate, which the lawsuit described as part of a “pattern of concealment.”

Related: Coinbase Hacker Launders $45 Million In Stolen ETH, Openly Mocks Sleuth ZachXBT

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/coinbase-taskus-ashita-mishra-breach/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has announced regulatory relief for stablecoin intermediaries.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 17:40
Share
The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

PANews reported on September 18 that the Bank of England kept its policy interest rate unchanged at 4.00%, in line with market expectations. Seven voters voted to keep the rate unchanged, while two voted to cut it.
Line Protocol
LINE$0,0000406+%24,53
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,08515-%1,79
Share
PANews2025/09/18 19:01
Share
The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, as the situation in the Middle East cooled down and Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, the crypto
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,653+%1,25
Bitcoin
BTC$117.141,77+%0,60
Moonveil
MORE$0,0889+%1,83
Share
PANews2025/06/24 11:16
Share

Trending News

More

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

Koscom Pursues Korean Won Stablecoin with 5 Trademark Applications

Pepeto Attracts Capital As Early Shiba Inu And Pepe Investors Hunt Big Gains And The Next 100x Story