ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Employer Health Plan Lawsuits Can End Insurance Overcharges And Boost Paychecks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. patientrightsadvocate.org The lack of transparency in prices in so much of our healthcare system is shocking. All actual prices should be revealed, and bills should be itemized, just as we expect them to be at hotels, grocery stores and for all other products and services in the marketplace. Guest post by Cynthia A. Fisher A series of recent lawsuits over unreasonable employer health plan costs could revolutionize U.S. healthcare in the same way lawsuits over high-cost retirement plans transformed investing a decade or so ago. This summer the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Tiara Yachts, Inc. (a Holland, MI, boatmaker) in its lawsuit against its third-party administrator, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM), for systemically overpaying health claims and squandering health plan assets. The appeals court reversed the lower court’s dismissal of the case and remanded it for further proceedings. According to Tiara’s complaint, BCBSM knowingly overpaid millions of dollars in health claims, capitalized on its mismanagement and hid this information from Tiara by refusing to share claims-payment information. The appeals court suggests that BCBSM violated its fiduciary duty to administer the health plan in the best interests of employees. Earlier this year, JPMorgan Chase employees filed a lawsuit alleging a fiduciary breach due to routine overcharges at its health plan. The lawsuit claims JPMorgan Chase’s pharmacy benefits manager (PBM), CVS Caremark, which is owned by the insurer Aetna, charged grossly inflated medication prices that resulted in employees overpaying for their healthcare coverage. For example, the health plan allegedly paid $6,229 for a 30-unit supply of teriflunomide. This multiple sclerosis medication is available for $11 without insurance at Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drug Co. Employees at other major companies, such as Wells Fargo and Johnson & Johnson have filed similar lawsuits over the last couple… The post Employer Health Plan Lawsuits Can End Insurance Overcharges And Boost Paychecks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. patientrightsadvocate.org The lack of transparency in prices in so much of our healthcare system is shocking. All actual prices should be revealed, and bills should be itemized, just as we expect them to be at hotels, grocery stores and for all other products and services in the marketplace. Guest post by Cynthia A. Fisher A series of recent lawsuits over unreasonable employer health plan costs could revolutionize U.S. healthcare in the same way lawsuits over high-cost retirement plans transformed investing a decade or so ago. This summer the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Tiara Yachts, Inc. (a Holland, MI, boatmaker) in its lawsuit against its third-party administrator, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM), for systemically overpaying health claims and squandering health plan assets. The appeals court reversed the lower court’s dismissal of the case and remanded it for further proceedings. According to Tiara’s complaint, BCBSM knowingly overpaid millions of dollars in health claims, capitalized on its mismanagement and hid this information from Tiara by refusing to share claims-payment information. The appeals court suggests that BCBSM violated its fiduciary duty to administer the health plan in the best interests of employees. Earlier this year, JPMorgan Chase employees filed a lawsuit alleging a fiduciary breach due to routine overcharges at its health plan. The lawsuit claims JPMorgan Chase’s pharmacy benefits manager (PBM), CVS Caremark, which is owned by the insurer Aetna, charged grossly inflated medication prices that resulted in employees overpaying for their healthcare coverage. For example, the health plan allegedly paid $6,229 for a 30-unit supply of teriflunomide. This multiple sclerosis medication is available for $11 without insurance at Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drug Co. Employees at other major companies, such as Wells Fargo and Johnson & Johnson have filed similar lawsuits over the last couple…

Employer Health Plan Lawsuits Can End Insurance Overcharges And Boost Paychecks

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 18:43
Boost
BOOST$0.15309+1.85%
COM
COM$0.00494-5.01%
Union
U$0.006682-12.09%
WorldAssets
INC$0.5074+2.73%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.05045-11.93%

patientrightsadvocate.org

The lack of transparency in prices in so much of our healthcare system is shocking. All actual prices should be revealed, and bills should be itemized, just as we expect them to be at hotels, grocery stores and for all other products and services in the marketplace.

Guest post by Cynthia A. Fisher

A series of recent lawsuits over unreasonable employer health plan costs could revolutionize U.S. healthcare in the same way lawsuits over high-cost retirement plans transformed investing a decade or so ago.

This summer the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Tiara Yachts, Inc. (a Holland, MI, boatmaker) in its lawsuit against its third-party administrator, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM), for systemically overpaying health claims and squandering health plan assets. The appeals court reversed the lower court’s dismissal of the case and remanded it for further proceedings.

According to Tiara’s complaint, BCBSM knowingly overpaid millions of dollars in health claims, capitalized on its mismanagement and hid this information from Tiara by refusing to share claims-payment information. The appeals court suggests that BCBSM violated its fiduciary duty to administer the health plan in the best interests of employees.

Earlier this year, JPMorgan Chase employees filed a lawsuit alleging a fiduciary breach due to routine overcharges at its health plan. The lawsuit claims JPMorgan Chase’s pharmacy benefits manager (PBM), CVS Caremark, which is owned by the insurer Aetna, charged grossly inflated medication prices that resulted in employees overpaying for their healthcare coverage.

For example, the health plan allegedly paid $6,229 for a 30-unit supply of teriflunomide. This multiple sclerosis medication is available for $11 without insurance at Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drug Co.

Employees at other major companies, such as Wells Fargo and Johnson & Johnson have filed similar lawsuits over the last couple of years in response to health plan overpayments that have led to runaway costs in care and coverage. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the average annual employer-sponsored family premium is $25,600, up 50% over the last decade, reducing workers’ wages and take-home pay. A new report by the Business Group on Health expects these premiums to increase by another 9% next year.

These lawsuits can expose such health insurance financial gamesmanship as spread pricing, self-dealing and “shared savings” arrangements that drive up health plan costs for businesses and workers. Favorable rulings would ensure that health plan administrators act as fiduciaries, ending the information blocking, hidden claims-payment data and anti-audit contract provisions that facilitate overcharges and prevent employers from offering affordable plans.

These lawsuits borrow from the successful playbook used at other major companies to transform overcharging, opaque and conflicted employer retirement plans into the low-cost, price-transparent and self-directed funds that most employees benefit from today.

In 2007 employees at Edison International filed a lawsuit claiming their employer breached its fiduciary duty by offering high-fee retail mutual funds in its 401(k) plan instead of lower-cost alternatives, reducing employee retirement balances. In 2015 the case reached the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of the employees, emphasizing that employers have a fiduciary duty to actively and continually monitor the costs and value of benefits. The same year, Lockheed Martin’s and Boeing’s employees settled similar lawsuits for $62 million and $57 million, respectively.

These retirement plan lawsuits forced the financial services industry to be transparent about brokerage and investment fees charged to retirement plans and paid by workers’ savings, making investing affordable, accessible and equitable.

Unfortunately, healthcare charges and fees remain opaque, with health insurers, administrators and PBMs working behind closed doors to profiteer off employers and workers. For example, a New York Times investigation last year found that employer health plans often pay insurers and third parties far more to process claims than doctors receive for providing care.

Lawsuits against insurance carrier middlemen will finally expose rampant spread pricing and overcharging far above provider charges. Price transparency and payment accountability will enable health plans to follow in the footsteps of retirement plans to a low-cost, high-integrity model that returns industry funds to employers, public-sector budgets and paychecks, where they belong.

—Cynthia A. Fisher, founder and chairman of PatientRightsAdvocate.org

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/steveforbes/2025/10/06/employer-health-plan-lawsuits-can-end-insurance-overcharges-and-boost-paychecks/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1671-5.05%
MANTRA
OM$0.09197-5.19%
OP
OP$0.3574-6.21%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
A whale address increased its holdings of INSP, accounting for 11.51% of the total supply.

A whale address increased its holdings of INSP, accounting for 11.51% of the total supply.

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Lookonchain data, whale addresses (0x436F and 0x2DDf) have once again purchased a total of 5.51 million INSP (approximately US$110,000). The current total holdings have reached 115.07 million INSP (approximately US$2.1 million), accounting for 11.51% of the total INSP supply.
Inspect
INSP$0.00669-16.79%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 16:50
Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

The post Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana’s (SOL) latest rally has attracted investors from all over, but the bigger story for vision-minded investors is where the next surges of life-altering returns are heading.  As Solana continues to see high levels of ecosystem usage and network utilization, the stage is slowly being set for Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  MUTM is priced at $0.035 in its fast-growing presale. Price appreciation of 14.3% is what the investors are going to anticipate in the next phase. Over $15.85 million has been raised as the presale keeps gaining momentum. Unlike the majority of the tokens surfing short-term waves of hype, Mutuum Finance is becoming a utility-focused choice with more value potential and therefore an increasingly better option for investors looking for more than price action alone. Solana Maintains Gains Near $234 As Speculation Persists Solana (SOL) is trading at $234.08 currently, holding its 24hr range around $234.42 to $248.19 as it illustrates the recent trend. The token has recorded strong seven-day gains of nearly 13%, far exceeding most of its peers, as it is supported by rising volume and institutional buying. Resistance is at $250-$260, and support appears to be at $220-$230, and thus these are significant levels for potential breakout or pullback.  However, new DeFi crypto Mutuum Finance, is being considered by market watchers to have more upside potential, being still in presale.  Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale Mutuum Finance is currently in Presale Stage 6 and offering tokens for $0.035. Presale has been going on very fast, and investors have raised over $15.85 million. The project also looks forward to a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain for convenient payments and as a keeper of long-term value. Mutuum Finance is a dual-lending, multi-purpose DeFi platform that benefits borrowers and lenders alike. It provides the network to retail as well as…
NEAR
NEAR$1.874-6.95%
Waves
WAVES$0.6665-8.15%
Solana
SOL$160.99-8.45%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:23

Trending News

More

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

A whale address increased its holdings of INSP, accounting for 11.51% of the total supply.

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs extend outflows with $327m as market slides lower

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,049.96
$104,049.96$104,049.96

-1.60%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,502.64
$3,502.64$3,502.64

-2.40%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.27
$161.27$161.27

-3.28%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2641
$2.2641$2.2641

-2.70%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16392
$0.16392$0.16392

-1.82%