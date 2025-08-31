Encouraging Innovation And Experimentation In Various Areas Of Blockchain Technology

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 02:51
Kusama (KSM) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain network designed as a “canary network” for the Polkadot ecosystem.


It’s often referred to as a “testnet with real economic value” because it allows developers to test and experiment with new features and applications in a live environment, albeit with its own native token, KSM. 


Kusama was created by the same team behind Polkadot, another blockchain platform. Polkadot is designed to connect multiple blockchains, known as parachains, to enable interoperability and scalability in the blockchain space. Kusama serves as a complementary network to Polkadot.


Kusama is intended to be a wilder and less stable version of Polkadot. So ot allows developers to test new features, innovations, and parachains in a real-world environment without compromising the stability and security of the Polkadot network. This experimental nature is why it’s often referred to as a “canary network.”


Just like Polkadot, Kusama uses a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. KSM holders can stake their tokens to participate in network security and governance. Stakers can earn rewards for validating transactions and securing the network.


KSM is the native cryptocurrency of the Kusama network. It has various use cases, including participating in governance, staking for network security, and paying for transaction fees and services within the ecosystem.


Kusama has its own governance system that enables token holders to participate in decision-making processes regarding network upgrades and changes. Token holders can propose and vote on referenda, making it a decentralized and community-driven network.




Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/kusama-ksm-token/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
PA Daily | PumpFun's annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

TLDR WLF activates multisig governance to safeguard users during disruptions Emergency governance switch ensures WLF Protocol's security-first stance WLF enforces legal veto power to block risky or noncompliant proposals WLFI token poised for growth with TGE and security-focused governance WLF balances decentralization with swift emergency response safeguards WLF Protocol has introduced a decisive governance framework [...] The post WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Russian Deputy Finance Minister: Only 30% of miners have completed registration, the industry still needs to be "whitewashed"

PANews reported on June 20 that according to TASS, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that only about 30% of cryptocurrency miners
