End Of New Zealand’s Oil And Gas Drilling Ban Won’t Take Its Pain Away

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 09:13
Threshold
T$0.01591-2.03%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00219111-2.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1004+0.31%
Movement
MOVE$0.127-2.83%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020278-7.44%
PAIN
PAIN$1.2358+1.82%
Comedian
BAN$0.06829+5.01%
Oil and gas in New Zealand

Oil and gas in New Zealand

getty

Last month, New Zealand’s oil and gas drilling ban – in place since 2018 – was lifted as the country grapples with an energy crisis and fears of deindustrialization.

In bringing this about, prime minister and center-right leaning National Party leader Christopher Luxon both fulfilled a longstanding pledge as well as undid a signature move of his predecessor and former center-left Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern.

Seven years ago, much to the surprise and dismay of many, Ardern declared the age of oil and gas was over and said the New Zealand government won’t issue any more permits for offshore hydrocarbon exploration in its South Pacific exclusive zone.

It was a systemic shock for a country sitting on viable oil deposits and 1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas primarily extracted from the Taranaki basin on the country’s North Island, with major exploration clusters in fields of Kapuni, Pohokura, and Kupe.

While existing permits were unaffected, the move signalled a massive change in direction for New Zealand a year on from a defeat for the previous right-wing government that favored expanding the oil and gas industry.

The effects of what both preceded and followed a ban the industry saw coming are being felt to this day, and are unlikely to go away any time soon.

Lifting Of The Ban Is No Panacea

In the absence of fresh prospection and supply coming onstream, New Zealand’s ageing gas wells suffered a decline in output. Data released by the country’s Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment in June indicated gas production had almost halved in the last ten years, and was down 19% on the year. Headline supply levels are currently hovering at their lowest since the 1980s.

After adjusting for inflation, natural gas prices in New Zealand have been rising across all consumption segments in double figures, be it for residential, commercial, industrial or wholesale consumers.

Unsurprisingly, for many the end of the ban could not come soon enough. However, it is unlikely to be the panacea some think it may be as the damage could well be lasting.

ForbesCan Elon Musk’s Tesla Shake Up The U.K. Electricity Market?By Gaurav Sharma

ForbesWill Oil Demand Hit 123 Million Barrels Per Day By 2050 As OPEC Says?By Gaurav SharmaForbesAI Can Potentially Stem Refinery Closures In Europe, Says Startup BossBy Gaurav Sharma

Even before Ardern took office and the ban came into effect, the industry saw it coming based on the very public stance that she took against oil and gas exploration. As a consequence, most oil and gas majors exited New Zealand even before the ban came into place. The investment decline and loss of confidence that followed is now nearing a decade.

Worryingly, deindustrialization appears to be glaring in the eyes of many. Because an array of energy intensive heavy industries from fertilizer manufacturers to aluminum recyclers are warning of temporary shutdowns to permanent closures due to gas shortages and high prices.

Acutely aware of the unfolding crisis, and one that’s not of his making, Nuxon appears to have directed his administration to pull out all the stops. Not only has the ban been lifted, the new law repealing it will allow companies to apply as early as September for new hydrocarbon exploration permits beyond onshore Taranaki.

New Zealand’s latest budget also included NZ$200 million ($118.2 million) for “co-investment” in new natural gas fields.

Announcing the shift in stance, New Zealand resources minister Shane Jones, said: “The ill-fated exploration ban in 2018 has exacerbated shortages in our domestic gas supply by obliterating new investment in the exploration and development needed to meet our future gas needs. Reserves are also falling faster than anticipated.

“This government is pragmatic about the vital role natural gas will play in our energy mix in the decades ahead and we have set a course for greater energy security backed by our own indigenous reserves.”

However, even if fresh investment pours near instantly into exploration projects in New Zealand from next month, it would take at least a decade from final investment decisions for the new supplies to make any sort of meaningful impact. With renewable energy capacity unable to fill the gaps in the country’s current household and business demand, gas rationing and even turning to coal is being contemplated.

U.K. Must Take Note

The market dynamic that has unfolded in New Zealand largely caused by Ardern’s dash to end oil and gas licensing has not gone unnoticed in political circles thousands of miles away in the U.K.

Its where another left-leaning Labour Party government appears to be heading down a similar anti-hydrocarbon pathway under prime minister Sir Kier Starmer and energy secretary Ed Miliband.

British opposition parties – Reform UK and the Conservatives – are demanding Starmer and Miliband ditch their plans to block new North Sea licenses to ease concerns over energy security and rising prices.

Specifically on the cost of usage, U.K. industrial electricity prices are deemed to be 46% higher than the International Energy Agency’s median price, around 50% higher than in France and Germany, and four times higher than the U.S. and Canada.

U.K. household electricity bills are also around the fourth-highest in the world, and the highest in Europe. That’s as the government continues to import more natural gas from Norway, which taps North Sea fields and continental shelf the U.K. itself has rights to.

Even the after effects of New Zealand’s oil and gas drilling ban did not create such a bizarre set of circumstances and pricing pain points. And the move’s painful unwinding offers a further warning, if the current U.K. government is any mood to take heed.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/gauravsharma/2025/08/19/end-of-new-zealands-oil-and-gas-drilling-ban-wont-take-its-pain-away/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pepeto vs Little Pepe vs Bitcoin Hyper: Which is The Best Memecoin That Will Mirror SHIBA’s Rise?

Pepeto vs Little Pepe vs Bitcoin Hyper: Which is The Best Memecoin That Will Mirror SHIBA’s Rise?

Capital is flowing back into presales, and the search for the best crypto to buy now is firmly pointing toward memecoins with real infrastructure. Three names keep surfacing on pro dashboardsPepeto (PEPETO), Little Pepe, and Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER). Each is building a community, drawing in buyers, and attracting headlines as investors chase early entry before
RealLink
REAL$0.05117+0.76%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.32769+0.75%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005095-2.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 09:00
Share
Notcoin Down, Baby Doge Stalling… Arctic Pablo Presale With Limited BONUS100 Drives Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025

Notcoin Down, Baby Doge Stalling… Arctic Pablo Presale With Limited BONUS100 Drives Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025

What if one move today could multiply into staggering returns tomorrow? As meme coins continue to dominate headlines, Arctic Pablo Coin (APC) has taken center stage with a presale that’s not only nearing completion but also promising jaw-dropping analyst predictions of 11,263.63% ROI. Investors have been rushing in as whales scoop up tokens, making this bonus stage impossible […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1275-2.44%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21315-2.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 08:45
Share
Insider: Musk is holding off on forming a new political party, hoping to continue focusing on business

Insider: Musk is holding off on forming a new political party, hoping to continue focusing on business

PANews reported on August 20th that the Wall Street Journal reported that Elon Musk has slowed down his plans to establish a third political party, the "America Party." Sources familiar
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001062-2.38%
Share
PANews2025/08/20 09:10
Share

Trending News

More

Pepeto vs Little Pepe vs Bitcoin Hyper: Which is The Best Memecoin That Will Mirror SHIBA’s Rise?

Notcoin Down, Baby Doge Stalling… Arctic Pablo Presale With Limited BONUS100 Drives Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025

Insider: Musk is holding off on forming a new political party, hoping to continue focusing on business

SEC Investigates Alt5 Sigma Over Controversial Financial Dealings

South Korean young people turning to crypto out of desperation