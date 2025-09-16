Engaging Customers in the ‘Age of i’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 09:09
The event is set to gather 2,000+ marketers, digital professionals to future-proof the industry

Celebrating a decade of digital marketing innovation, the Digital Marketing Association of the Philippines (DMAP), the leading organization known for its excellence and innovation in digital marketing, will set the stage for unlocking the next evolution of customer engagement at the 10th edition of the annual Digital Congress (DigiCon), with the theme, “The Age of ‘i’: The Power of Personalization,” to be held on October 16 to 17, 2025, at the Manila Marriott Hotel, Pasay City, Metro Manila.

Now in its 10th year, the major digital convention will gather global and local industry experts, thought leaders, and technology pioneers to explore the complexities of personalization in an AI-driven world, unlocking strategies for scalable and impactful connections.

DigiCon ‘The Age of ‘i” 2025 will offer attendees opportunities to learn, interact, and collaborate through five focused tracks:

  • Innovation (AI)
  • Intelligence (Data Science)
  • Immersive (Retail and Activations)
  • Impact (Brand Building)
  • Integration (Business Transformation)

These tracks, along with various practical and immersive activities, aim to enable attendees to explore the latest trends and emerging technologies in personalized marketing, fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration among industry professionals.

Delegates of this year’s event will also get the opportunity to obtain program certifications in partnership with the Certified Digital Marketer (CDM). This initiative aligns with DMAP’s mission to future-proof the industry by providing crucial insights and skills, empowering marketers to stay ahead of the curve in the digital age amid evolving consumer behaviors and rapid technological shifts.

Building on past successes, DigiCon The Age of ‘i’ 2025 expects to attract over 2,000 attendees from various sectors, including marketing, advertising, business, academia, media, and innovation.

To secure your spot and learn more about DMAP DigiCon The Age of ‘i’ 2025, you may visit https://www.digicon.com.ph or email [email protected].

About DMAP

Founded in 2007, the Digital Marketing Association of the Philippines (DMAP), formerly IMMAP, is the center of excellence and innovation in digital marketing in the country, powered by a collective of “forward tinkerers” who are shaping the future of digital transformation in the country. DMAP currently has over 250 members, including enablers of brands, advertising agencies, and digital transformation advocates. Throughout the years, DMAP has spearheaded initiatives to drive digital learning, skills development, and camaraderie in the advertising and marketing industries.

For more information, you may visit https://www.dmap.com.ph/.

Source: https://coingeek.com/dmap-hosts-10th-digicon-to-tackle-personalization-customer-engagement-in-the-age-of-i/

