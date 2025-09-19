Enosys is bringing XRP-backed stablecoin on Flare via Enosys Loans to enable trustless collateralized lending, liquidity access, and DeFi opportunities.Enosys is bringing XRP-backed stablecoin on Flare via Enosys Loans to enable trustless collateralized lending, liquidity access, and DeFi opportunities.

Enosys Debuts ‘Enosys Loan’ to Bring First XRP-Backed Stablecoin to Flare

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/19 22:10
XRP
XRP$2.9931-1.95%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001874-8.31%
Octavia
VIA$0.0153--%
flare x enosys

Enosys has officially announced the launch of Enosys Loans to empower the Flare network with the first-ever XRP-backed stablecoin. For decentralized finance, this achievement represents a significant milestone. Through this, the XRP holders will get the opportunity to mint a trustless and overcollateralized stablecoin, without the need to sell out the tokens.

This protocol was initially launched with FXRP and wFLR, now expanding its existence to staked XRP (stXRP). This milestone is set to extend groundbreaking opportunities across the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

Enosys Enables Stability with CDPs Utilization

The Collateralized Debt Position (CDP) protocol is the major driving force behind Enosys Loans. The protocol is set to empower users so that they can mint collateral-backed stablecoins. With this initiative, the platform aims to bring the token’s value close to $1. It further enables users to maintain their assets intact while accessing liquidity.

The stability pool is the essential element of the system, allowing the event of liquidation to cover the outstanding debt. The users are set to leverage mint fees, interest payments, and liquidation rewards to earn real yield by staking their stablecoins.

The protocol has also announced its partnership with the Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO) to introduce stability and transparency. The Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO) strives to provide decentralized and tamper-resistant collateral pricing. As compared to traditional oracles, FTSO is bound to provide high accuracy while protecting participants from centralized data feeds, which are not reliable. 

Enosys Offers a Growth-based Roadmap along with a Friendly Fork of Liquity V2

Enosys is poised to preserve key principles, including decentralization, immutability, and security, while adapting the fair Liquity V2 model for Flare. The platform further aims to add user-friendly borrowing rates, liquidity incentives, and capital efficiency. The XRP holders will get the FXRP locking opportunity for the first time to mint a decentralized stablecoin.

This initiative is set to yield generation, enable borrowing, and liquidity provision across the landscape of decentralized finance. Now, the borrowers can manage their preferred annual percentage rate (APR). But if the stablecoin slips below its peg, it will face high redemption risk with lower interest positions.

In the upcoming journey, stXRP’s integration from Firelight will give users a chance to stake their XRP twice. With this, they will earn staking rewards while acting as collateral. Moreover, Enosys is poised to extend its reach, empowering more Flare-native collaterals, including FLR and additional FAssets.

The expansion will also include Enosys’ collaboration with various DeFi applications. The platform combines XRP’s strength with liquid staking to set the groundwork for scalable and decentralized liquidity, empowering the whole ecosystem of Flare.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Solana
SOL$237.99-3.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,494.34-1.27%
XRP
XRP$2.9911-2.08%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
Share
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00184951-5.98%
Sign
SIGN$0.08354+5.85%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
Share
Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G PLAY 2025 is a live-streamed global gaming event that brings together press, partners, creators, and fans to explore the future of gaming. The array of products and experiences included major innovations across PC and console gaming, esports, sim racing, and streaming tools, along with partnerships with McLaren Racing, NVIDIA and more.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.15971-4.82%
Gravity
G$0.01102-4.09%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04368-5.78%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:42
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

DOGE ETF Hype Fades as Whales Sell and Traders Await Decline

RWA Sector Gains Attention as Blockchain Meets Real Estate