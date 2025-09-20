TLDR Enosys Loans allows FXRP holders to mint stablecoins, expanding XRP’s DeFi role. Enosys forks Ethereum’s Liquity protocol to support XRP-backed stablecoins. Stablecoin minting begins with FXRP and wFLR, with stXRP and FBTC soon. Flare Times Series Oracle ensures accurate pricing and efficient minting process. Enosys, a blockchain research and development team on Flare Network, [...] The post Enosys Forks Ethereum Liquidity Protocol to Enable XRP-Backed Stablecoins appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Enosys Loans allows FXRP holders to mint stablecoins, expanding XRP’s DeFi role. Enosys forks Ethereum’s Liquity protocol to support XRP-backed stablecoins. Stablecoin minting begins with FXRP and wFLR, with stXRP and FBTC soon. Flare Times Series Oracle ensures accurate pricing and efficient minting process. Enosys, a blockchain research and development team on Flare Network, [...] The post Enosys Forks Ethereum Liquidity Protocol to Enable XRP-Backed Stablecoins appeared first on CoinCentral.

Enosys Forks Ethereum Liquidity Protocol to Enable XRP-Backed Stablecoins

By: Coincentral
2025/09/20 21:26
XRP
XRP$2.9876-0.86%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001855-1.79%
SOON
SOON$0.346-0.37%

TLDR

  • Enosys Loans allows FXRP holders to mint stablecoins, expanding XRP’s DeFi role.
  • Enosys forks Ethereum’s Liquity protocol to support XRP-backed stablecoins.
  • Stablecoin minting begins with FXRP and wFLR, with stXRP and FBTC soon.
  • Flare Times Series Oracle ensures accurate pricing and efficient minting process.

Enosys, a blockchain research and development team on Flare Network, has launched a new service, Enosys Loans, enabling XRP holders to collateralize their assets and mint stablecoins. This marks a historic milestone in decentralized finance (DeFi) by introducing the first-ever XRP-backed stablecoin. With this innovative feature, XRP now plays a more prominent role in the DeFi ecosystem, providing fresh opportunities for users to leverage their digital assets.

Enosys Loans and Its Connection to Liquity V2

Enosys Loans is a “friendly fork” of Ethereum’s well-known DeFi protocol, Liquity. The decision to fork Liquity V2 comes after its proven success in decentralized finance.

Liquity is recognized for its efficiency, low fees, and user-controlled interest rates in collateralized debt positions (CDPs). Enosys Loans adapts these reliable mechanics to fit the unique requirements of Flare Network, where XRP can now be used to mint stablecoins.

By using the forked protocol, Enosys Loans allows holders of FXRP—an XRP-backed synthetic asset on Flare—to pledge their holdings as collateral to mint stablecoins. These stablecoins can then be utilized across various DeFi applications such as earning yield, payments, lending, and more.

XRP’s Role in DeFi Grows with FXRP Integration

The introduction of Enosys Loans creates a new use case for XRP, which has not traditionally been programmable or integrated into DeFi protocols. FXRP, a synthetic version of XRP, is now a critical component of Enosys Loans, allowing XRP holders to engage in DeFi activities.

The ability to collateralize FXRP for minting stablecoins bridges XRP’s liquidity with the broader DeFi ecosystem, unlocking more opportunities for users.

In the initial phase, stablecoin minting will be available for FXRP and wFLR depositors. Enosys plans to expand this feature to include Staked XRP (stXRP) and FlareBTC (FBTC) in future releases. This extended offering will further enhance XRP and Bitcoin’s presence in the decentralized finance space.

Leveraging Flare’s Unique Capabilities

Enosys Loans utilizes Flare Network’s specialized capabilities, such as the Flare Times Series Oracle (FTSO), to ensure accurate pricing and efficient collateral management. The FTSO provides real-time price data, which is crucial for fair collateralization and minting processes within the platform.

To enhance returns for users, Enosys also offers a feature that delegates collateralized wFLR on the owner’s behalf. This added function helps users generate additional yield without having to manually manage their assets, improving the overall user experience.

Growing DeFi Ecosystem on XRPL

The total value locked (TVL) in XRPL-based DeFi protocols continues to grow. According to data from DefiLlama, the TVL in native XRPL-based DeFi protocols has surpassed $100 million.

Enosys Loans contributes to this growth by adding new financial tools for XRP holders to engage with DeFi, creating more demand for XRP-backed stablecoins and expanding the use cases for XRP in the digital finance space.

As Enosys Loans gains traction, the growing adoption of decentralized financial services on Flare Network and XRPL could further bolster the development of new financial products and services in the blockchain ecosystem. With this launch, Enosys solidifies its position as a key player in integrating XRP into decentralized finance.

The post Enosys Forks Ethereum Liquidity Protocol to Enable XRP-Backed Stablecoins appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Jupiter
JUP$0.5318+0.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01376+0.51%
MetYa
MET$0.2377-0.83%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Share
PayPal P2P, Google AI Payments, Miner Pivot — Crypto Biz

PayPal P2P, Google AI Payments, Miner Pivot — Crypto Biz

The post PayPal P2P, Google AI Payments, Miner Pivot — Crypto Biz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto’s center of gravity is shifting from speculation to services. PayPal is opening the door to peer-to-peer (P2P) cryptocurrency transfers, building on its growing presence in digital assets. Its stablecoin, PYUSD, has already surpassed $1 billion in market capitalization. Google is piloting a payment protocol designed for AI agents, with built-in support for stablecoins — highlighting the role dollar-pegged crypto could play in the emerging web economy. Meanwhile, Bitcoin miners face tighter margins from rising costs, higher difficulty levels and growing competition. Yet several companies are thriving by pivoting into data-center and AI infrastructure, sending their share prices sharply higher in recent weeks. This week’s Crypto Biz covers PayPal’s P2P rollout, the shifting economics of Bitcoin mining, Google’s open-source AI payment initiative and Bitwise’s bid for a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on stablecoins and tokenization. PayPal rolls out P2P crypto transfers with new “links” feature PayPal is expanding its peer-to-peer offerings with a new feature that allows US users to send and receive cryptocurrencies directly within PayPal and Venmo, without relying on external exchanges. The service, called PayPal links, generates one-time links in the app that can be shared via text, email or chat. The feature will extend to Venmo, enabling direct transfers of cryptocurrencies and PayPal’s stablecoin, PYUSD, between users. For US customers, PayPal said that personal friends-and-family crypto transfers will not trigger 1099-K tax reporting, though other types of crypto transactions may still be taxable The rollout is part of PayPal World, the company’s interoperability framework aimed at connecting wallets and payment systems across its ecosystem. PayPal’s stablecoin, PYUSD, has experienced significant growth since launch, reaching a market cap of roughly $1.3 billion. Source: CoinMarketCap Bitcoin miners outperform BTC Shares of several major Bitcoin mining companies have surged over the past month, even as Bitcoin’s (BTC) price…
1
1$0.006301-44.88%
Sidekick
K$0.1634+4.07%
CreatorBid
BID$0.09899+3.74%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 22:22
Share
Federal Reserve Cuts Rates: What Does This Mean for Crypto?

Federal Reserve Cuts Rates: What Does This Mean for Crypto?

TLDR: The Federal Reserve lowered rates by 25 bps, starting its first easing cycle of 2025. Lower rates tend to weaken the dollar, often driving capital into risk assets like crypto. Analysts say cheaper liquidity can fuel Bitcoin and altcoin demand as yields fall. Investors are watching price reactions closely as markets price in more [...] The post Federal Reserve Cuts Rates: What Does This Mean for Crypto? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08689+0.68%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005283+9.92%
Wink
LIKE$0.008083-15.37%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 14:10
Share

Trending News

More

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PayPal P2P, Google AI Payments, Miner Pivot — Crypto Biz

Federal Reserve Cuts Rates: What Does This Mean for Crypto?

Ripple Celebrates 13-Year Milestone with Uphold’s Spotlight on XRP and RLUSD

Solana and Aptos Wait on Charts While  BlockchainFX Delivers Income: Is it the Best Crypto to Buy Now?