Enosys introduces XRP-backed stablecoin protocol using Liquity V2 fork

Key Takeaways

Enosys launched an XRP-backed stablecoin protocol on the Flare blockchain using a fork of Liquity V2, enabling users to mint stablecoins by depositing FXRP.

Flare is a layer-1 blockchain integrating smart contracts and decentralized data oracles, supporting the DeFi ecosystem for payment tokens like XRP.

Enosys announced the upcoming launch of a new product called Enosys Loans, described as the first collateralized debt position protocol to leverage XRP as collateral for minting a stablecoin.

The platform will operate on Flare, a layer-1 blockchain network that integrates smart contracts and decentralized data oracles.

Users can mint stablecoins by depositing FXRP, a wrapped version of XRP designed for use on the Flare network.

The launch reflects a broader trend of payment-focused cryptocurrencies like XRP being adapted for yield-generating DeFi activities.