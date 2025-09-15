Enrique Iglesias Shoots Back To No. 1 In America

Enrique Iglesias returns to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Pop Albums as Greatest Hits (2019) rebounds to the summit after months away. NEWARK, NJ – SEPTEMBER 12: Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull with special guest J Balvin perform at opening night of U.S. tour at Prudential Center on September 12, 2014 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for AEG Live) Getty Images for AEG Live

Enrique Iglesias released his twelfth and apparently final studio album Final (Vol. 2) in March 2024. Whether or not he holds to that being his last project is yet to be seen, but as the Latin superstar enters what might be something of a retirement from the music industry, one of his albums returns to No. 1 in America for the first time in more than half a decade.

Enrique Iglesias Returns to No. 1

Iglesias once again rules the Top Latin Pop Albums chart, Billboard’s list of the most-consumed projects in that style. This frame, the compilation rebounds from No. 5 to No. 1.

Two Weeks at No. 1

Greatest Hits (2019) — the official title to differentiate it from other compilations from Iglesias — has now spent just two frames atop the Top Latin Pop Albums chart. The set reached the summit in January of this year after debuting back in October 2019.

Greatest Hits Extends Enrique Iglesias’s Chart Legacy

Iglesias has racked up 10 No. 1s on the Top Latin Pop Albums chart throughout his career. Interestingly, Greatest Hits (2019) is his longest-running title at 298 frames on the list, but it has the fewest number of stints in first place among all his champions. Sex and Love leads with 33 weeks, followed by Vivir and 95/08 with 24 and 18, respectively.

Enrique Iglesias Climbs Everywhere

The same compilation also improves on the Top Latin Albums chart, which is more competitive than the more specific Top Latin Pop Albums tally. On that roster, Iglesias’s collection has now spent 272 weeks somewhere on the tally. The set climbs from No. 46 to No. 34 on the tally.