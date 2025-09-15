Enrique Iglesias Shoots Back To No. 1 In America

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 01:24
Sex Token
SEX$47,319.76+7.95%
Union
U$0.016924+38.15%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1334-3.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09571-0.10%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Enrique Iglesias returns to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Pop Albums as Greatest Hits (2019) rebounds to the summit after months away. NEWARK, NJ – SEPTEMBER 12: Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull with special guest J Balvin perform at opening night of U.S. tour at Prudential Center on September 12, 2014 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for AEG Live)

Getty Images for AEG Live

Enrique Iglesias released his twelfth and apparently final studio album Final (Vol. 2) in March 2024. Whether or not he holds to that being his last project is yet to be seen, but as the Latin superstar enters what might be something of a retirement from the music industry, one of his albums returns to No. 1 in America for the first time in more than half a decade.

Enrique Iglesias Returns to No. 1

Iglesias once again rules the Top Latin Pop Albums chart, Billboard’s list of the most-consumed projects in that style. This frame, the compilation rebounds from No. 5 to No. 1.

Two Weeks at No. 1

Greatest Hits (2019) — the official title to differentiate it from other compilations from Iglesias — has now spent just two frames atop the Top Latin Pop Albums chart. The set reached the summit in January of this year after debuting back in October 2019.

Greatest Hits Extends Enrique Iglesias’s Chart Legacy

Iglesias has racked up 10 No. 1s on the Top Latin Pop Albums chart throughout his career. Interestingly, Greatest Hits (2019) is his longest-running title at 298 frames on the list, but it has the fewest number of stints in first place among all his champions. Sex and Love leads with 33 weeks, followed by Vivir and 95/08 with 24 and 18, respectively.

Enrique Iglesias Climbs Everywhere

The same compilation also improves on the Top Latin Albums chart, which is more competitive than the more specific Top Latin Pop Albums tally. On that roster, Iglesias’s collection has now spent 272 weeks somewhere on the tally. The set climbs from No. 46 to No. 34 on the tally.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/14/enrique-iglesias-shoots-back-to-no-1-in-america/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

“Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade Apologizes After ‘Just Kill Them’ Remarks About Some Homeless

“Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade Apologizes After ‘Just Kill Them’ Remarks About Some Homeless

The post “Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade Apologizes After ‘Just Kill Them’ Remarks About Some Homeless appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Fox News host Brian Kilmeade apologized Sunday for suggesting the government should “just kill” homeless people who refuse government resources, after he was blasted over the comments he made this week in a “Fox & Friends” discussion surrounding the ongoing controversy over the killing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. Brian Kilmeade was discussing the aftermath of the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in North Carolina. Getty Images Key Facts Kilmeade said Sunday his remarks were “extremely callous” and he “wrongly said they should get lethal injections” during his “Fox & Friends” segment aired on Wednesday. “I’m obviously aware that not all mentally ill homeless people act as the perpetrator did in North Carolina, and that so many homeless people deserve our empathy and compassion,” Kilmeade said Sunday. Zarutska’s murder has become a major culture war issue for conservatives highlighting crime in major cities, as the Trump administration prepares to target Memphis, Tennessee, with federal resources for another crackdown on crime. Kilmeade’s comments blew up on social media over the weekend drawing criticism from lawmakers and commentators—former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., called the comments “sick,” while Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and California Gov. Gavin Newsom both referenced Bible passages. What Did Kilmeade Say Last Week? Kilmeade, one of the hosts of Fox News’ morning show “Fox & Friends,” discussed Zarutka’s murder last Wednesday alongside hosts Lawrence Jones and Ainsley Earhardt. “Put them in a mental institution. Put them in a jail. You got to figure it out,” Jones said, referring to mentally ill homeless people like Zarutska’s suspected killer Decarlos Brown Jr. Later, Jones claimed “a lot of them don’t want to take the programs. A lot of them don’t want to get the help that is necessary. You can’t give them a choice, either you take the resources…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03601-13.39%
MemeCore
M$2.56832+5.81%
Threshold
T$0.01671-0.29%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 01:42
Share
Top Crypto Coins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX on Track for $0.05 Launch, Mutuum Finance DeFi Growth, Pepescape Meme Rally

Top Crypto Coins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX on Track for $0.05 Launch, Mutuum Finance DeFi Growth, Pepescape Meme Rally

Top crypto presales 2025: BlockchainFX heads to $0.05 launch, Mutuum Finance expands DeFi, and Pepescape fuels meme coin hype with passive income.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.44-0.71%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00176-0.90%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/15 01:19
Share
BlockchainFX Selling At $0.023 Right Now: Investors Think It’s The Best Buy In The Crypto Market

BlockchainFX Selling At $0.023 Right Now: Investors Think It’s The Best Buy In The Crypto Market

BlockchainFX presale at $0.023 offers 117% launch upside, 30% bonus tokens, staking rewards, and a presale-only Visa card, making it a standout 2025 pick.
THINK Token
THINK$0.01232-3.59%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0058-3.33%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/15 01:35
Share

Trending News

More

“Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade Apologizes After ‘Just Kill Them’ Remarks About Some Homeless

Top Crypto Coins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX on Track for $0.05 Launch, Mutuum Finance DeFi Growth, Pepescape Meme Rally

BlockchainFX Selling At $0.023 Right Now: Investors Think It’s The Best Buy In The Crypto Market

Google AI Summaries: Penske Media’s Landmark Lawsuit Challenges Digital Content Rights

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose