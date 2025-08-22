Ensemble, a decentralized artificial intelligence agent platform, has integrated with enterprise-grade messaging protocol XMTP to power the next level of adoption of AI agents in decentralized messaging.

The integration will see Ensemble bring chat-native experiences to users.

XMTP powers web3 protocols such as Base, Lens and Farcaster.

The integration allows Ensemble to expand its Agent Hub marketplace, with users now able to tap into support for XMTP for a chat-native agent economy.

With XMTP powering nearly 1 million identities and more than 63 million activated wallets, the collaboration means Ensemble users can pay for autonomous agents either directly from their wallets or across any of the applications built on XMTP, without switching platforms.

What does this mean for Ensemble?

Ensemble will benefit from XMTP’s infrastructure, which helps turn complex workflows into simple, user-friendly, chat-native experiences. The integration brings the same messaging capabilities for decentralized protocols that are already in use across leading web3 apps, including Base, Farcaster, and Lens.

Ensemble’s march in the AI agents space includes a decentralized finance alert with tiered subscriptions that users can pay for directly in chat. The protocol is also looking at a DeFi analyst agent expected to bring features such as on-demand analysis, quotes and pay per query to users.

Users will be able to request and receive results within the same XMTP thread.

The platform also eyes AI agents for far more complex workflows, such as queries on optimizing yield farming.

Ensemble and XMTP team up as the latter looks to capitalize on a $20 million funding round to accelerate growth and adoption of its web3 messaging infrastructure stack.