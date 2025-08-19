Epic Chain’s RWA Boom + WinnerMining Cloud Mining (~600 XRP/Day)

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 22:07
Put Your Crypto to Work with Ripple-Backed Epic Chain and Eco-Friendly Cloud Mining That Pays Every Day

Wanna make around 600 XRP every day? Ripple-backed Epic Chain is shaking up crypto by putting real-world assets—like real estate, credit, commodities, and collectibles—on the blockchain, tapping into a $50+ trillion market.

Even better, WinnerMining lets you turn your crypto into daily cash—no hardware, no complicated setup. With 100+ renewable-energy-powered mining farms worldwide, you can start earning daily payouts with just a few clicks.

This is where XRP, real-world asset tokenization, and green cloud mining collide, giving investors a simple, powerful way to make their crypto work for them every single day.

Ripple’s Big Win: Back in the Game
In 2025, Ripple settled with the SEC for $125 million, and regulators lifted restrictions tied to Regulation D—a key fundraising path for accredited investors.

That puts Ripple back in the driver’s seat, letting the company sell XRP privately to institutions again. It restores a crucial financing channel and boosts liquidity across the ecosystem.

For projects like Epic Chain, this win means stronger access to capital and clear regulatory backing. Investors are regaining confidence, and XRP is now outpacing both Bitcoin and Ethereum this year.

WinnerMining: Cloud Mining Made Simple (and Green!)
As XRP keeps gaining momentum, WinnerMining gives investors a simple way to put their crypto to work.

Based in the U.K., WinnerMining runs over 100 mining farms worldwide, all powered entirely by renewable energy—solar, hydro, and wind. Its AI-driven system handles the heavy lifting, so you don’t need hardware or tech skills. Just deposit your crypto (XRP, BTC, ETH, or USDT) and start earning daily payouts.

How to Get Started

Head to WinnerMining.com and claim your $15 free mining credit.

Pick a mining contract that fits your budget and timeline.

Start earning daily payouts—you can reinvest or cash out anytime!

Sample Mining Contracts

Antminer S17e: $100 / 2 days → $108 return

AvalonMiner A1346: $5,000 / 20 days → $6,600 return

Desiwe Miner K10Ultra: $30,000 / 45 days → $54,300 return

Filecoin 4300TiB S: $100,000 / 50 days → $192,500 return

Why WinnerMining?
Zero barriers – No hardware, no setup, no hassle
Flexible options – Contracts for every budget
100% green – Powered entirely by renewable energy
Secure – Enterprise-grade encryption and wallet protection
Daily payouts – Earnings every 24 hours
Risk-free start – $15 free credit for new users

The Takeaway
Ripple’s SEC settlement clears the path for XRP’s next chapter. Epic Chain is ready to ride that wave, leading the charge in real-world asset tokenization. At the same time, WinnerMining gives investors a simple, sustainable way to turn crypto into steady passive income.

As blockchain meets real-world finance, the next big opportunity is already unfolding—XRP → RWA tokenization → green cloud mining.

Ready to start earning daily XRP? Check out WinnerMining’s high-yield cloud mining contracts at WinnerMining.com. Works on iOS and Android, and new users get $15 free mining credit to jump in today!

公司长底图

Source: https://finbold.com/turn-your-xrp-into-daily-cash-epic-chains-rwa-boom-winnermining-cloud-mining-600-xrp-day/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
