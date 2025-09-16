Epoch Protocol, the Web3 intent resolver and coordination layer, raises $1.2 million in Pre-Seed funding

PANews reported on September 16 that according to official news, Epoch Protocol, the Web3 intent resolver coordination layer, announced the completion of a US$1.2 million Pre-Seed round of financing, with participation from L2 Iterative Ventures, Alphemy Capital, G20 Group, LongHash Ventures and multiple angel investors.

According to reports, Epoch is committed to building an intent coordination layer to simplify the Web3 experience - transforming fragmented chains, tokens and protocols into seamless intent-driven interactions.