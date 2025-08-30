Epstein Victims Will Meet With Congress Committee Members

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 04:51
Sex Token
SEX$124,529.36-11.39%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.377-2.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10044-4.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019085+1.44%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007441-4.76%

Topline

Members of the House Oversight Committee will meet privately next week with victims of Jeffrey Epstein, The Washington Post reported Friday, as Epstein’s victims and their attorneys have publicly lashed out against the Trump administration’s handling of the late financier’s case, including the DOJ’s recent interview with associate Ghislaine Maxwell and her subsequent transfer to a minimum-security prison.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., speaks to the media on July 24, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Getty Images

Key Facts

Committee chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and other members of House Oversight are set to meet with some of Epstein’s victims on Tuesday, the Post reported citing anonymous sources, though it’s still unclear which victims may take part.

The House Oversight Committee is conducting a broader investigation into Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking and sexual abuse of more than 100 women, which has so far included subpoenaing the Justice Department for its files on Epstein, subpoenaing Epstein’s estate and calling for a variety of former government officials to testify.

Epstein victims and their attorneys have been broadly critical of the government’s handling of the case against him and the public demand for the government’s files on Epstein, accusing the Trump administration of continuing a government “cover-up” of the Epstein case and urging the DOJ to release its documents.

One anonymous victim called in a court filing for the government to “be completely transparent” and release the files in order to “be done with it and allow me/us to heal,” for instance, while attorney Jack Scarola told MSNBC that victims have repeatedly been “re-victimized” by the government’s “deception, delay and diversion.”

Victims have also been particularly critical of the DOJ’s interview with Maxwell, accusing her of lying to prosecutors by denying she took part in Epstein’s abuse, and the government’s decision to transfer her to a facility with minimal security following her testimony.

The House Oversight Committee has not yet responded to a request for comment.

What Does The House Oversight Committee’s Epstein Investigation Include?

The Justice Department started turning documents over to the House Oversight Committee last week, after the committee issued a broad subpoena for all the government’s documents and communications on Epstein and associate Ghislaine Maxwell that are “further relating or referring to human trafficking, exploitation of minors, sexual abuse, or related activity.” The DOJ is providing documents to lawmakers in batches and the House Oversight Committee has confirmed to Forbes it intends to make the files public with redactions, though it’s unclear when. The committee has also subpoenaed officials to testify including former Attorneys General Alberto Gonzales, Jeff Sessions, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder and Merrick Garland; former FBI Directors Robert Mueller and James Comey; and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton. Former U.S. attorney and Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who made a non-prosecution agreement with Epstein in 2007, is also now slated to be interviewed by the committee, after Democrats complained about lawmakers initially declining to subpoena him. The House Oversight Committee issued another subpoena to Epstein’s estate earlier this week for various documents including Epstein’s will, any non-disclosure agreements he executed and a “birthday book” that The Wall Street Journal reported contains a letter to Epstein from Trump. That subpoena has a deadline of Sept. 8.

Chief Critics

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have already complained about shortcomings with the GOP-controlled committee’s investigation, saying earlier this week that the first tranche of Epstein documents lawmakers received consisted of materials that were already largely public. Lawmakers have also taken issue with the DOJ sending documents in batches, saying in a statement that “late or partial disclosures won’t cut it” and questioning the DOJ’s motivations in delaying the files’ full release. “Once again, DOJ could release all of the files today,” Ranking Member Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., said Monday. “What are they hiding?”

Key Background

Epstein was arrested on sex trafficking charges in 2019 and died in prison before he could be convicted, though his case has continued to be a source of fascination given the financier’s connections to numerous high-profile individuals. Interest in Epstein’s case has surged in recent months, after the DOJ released a memo saying it would not release any further documents related to Epstein—an about-face after officials previously promised they would. The memo sparked a massive backlash from even Trump’s base of supporters, prompting the DOJ to seek more limited moves like conducting an interview with Maxwell and unsuccessfully asking for grand jury materials relating to Epstein and Maxwell to be unsealed. The House Oversight Committee’s investigation is part of an effort by Democrats and some Republicans for transparency around the Epstein files in light of the DOJ’s refusal to release more information, with several GOP lawmakers joining with Democrats to approve the subpoenas for the government’s Epstein files. The reported meeting with victims is one of several major moves that lawmakers are expected to take related to Epstein when Congress returns from its August recess next week, as Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky., also intend to call for a House vote on unsealing the Epstein files and forcing the Trump administration to make them public.

Further Reading

ForbesLawmakers Will Get Some Epstein Files Today From DOJ—Trump Claims He ‘Couldn’t Care Less’By Alison DurkeeForbesHouse Committee Subpoenas Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate For ‘Birthday Book’ Allegedly Containing Trump LetterBy Antonio Pequeño IVForbesDemocrats Say 97% Of Epstein Files Given To Congress Were Already PublicBy Zachary Folk

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2025/08/29/house-members-will-meet-with-epstein-victims-next-week-report-says/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pepeto Gains Steam as Best Memecoin of 2025 While Ether Hits New All-Time-High, Are They The Best Crypto Tokens?

Pepeto Gains Steam as Best Memecoin of 2025 While Ether Hits New All-Time-High, Are They The Best Crypto Tokens?

What if the most brilliant move for 2025 is not complicated at all, but simply holding Ethereum for strength and Pepeto for growth? Ethereum has reached a new all-time high of over $4,900, driven by significant ETF inflows, corporate adoption, and robust network activity.  At the same time, Pepeto, a new Ethereum-based meme coin, is […]
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003052+11.30%
Movement
MOVE$0.1226-3.91%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02698-2.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/30 04:14
Share
Bitcoin koers daalt naar laagste punt sinds begin juli

Bitcoin koers daalt naar laagste punt sinds begin juli

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram De bitcoin koers daalt eind augustus 2025 fors en noteert het laagste niveau sinds 8 juli. De digitale munt verloor in korte tijd enkele procenten, onder druk van megaliquidaties en grootschalige verkoop door zogenaamde whales. De situatie wijst op toenemende onzekerheid op de cryptomarkt, terwijl handelaren belangrijke technische niveaus in de gaten houden. Bitcoin koers daalt De scherpe daling begon toen een grote investeerder meer dan 24.000 BTC verkocht. Deze actie veroorzaakte een kettingreactie van geforceerde verkopen, waarbij in korte tijd ruim 800 miljoen dollar werd geliquideerd. In de daaropvolgende dagen liepen de totale liquidaties in 24 uur tijd verder op tot meer dan 530 miljoen dollar. Dit zorgde voor extra druk op de bitcoin koers en bracht de munt onder de grens van 109.000 dollar. Het gevolg is dat de markt opnieuw test waar de belangrijkste steun ligt. Handelaren wijzen op 107.000 dollar als cruciaal punt. Als de verkoopdruk aanhoudt, kijken analisten zelfs naar 100.000 dollar als volgend scenario. Technische signalen geven gemengd beeld Hoewel de bitcoin koers daalt, zien sommige technische indicatoren er minder negatief uit. De relatieve sterkte-index (RSI), een veelgebruikte graadmeter voor overbought of oversold markten, laat op de vieruursgrafiek een positieve divergentie zien. Dat betekent dat de RSI hogere bodems maakt terwijl de koers lagere bodems neerzet. Dit patroon kan duiden op een mogelijk herstel op korte termijn. Toch blijft de kans groot dat de neerwaartse trend nog even doorzet. De eerstvolgende weerstanden liggen rond 117.000 en 123.000 dollar. Pas als die niveaus weer worden doorbroken, kunnen bulls opnieuw ademhalen. Hieronder zie je de geschiedenis van de winsten (en verliezen) van bitcoin per kwartaal: Bitcoin winsten per maand Macro-economie en seizoenseffecten werken tegen Naast technische factoren spelen macro-economische omstandigheden de bitcoin koers parten. Augustus en september zijn traditioneel zwakke maanden voor de cryptomarkt. Daar komt bij dat recente inflatiecijfers uit de Verenigde Staten de zorgen over het beleid van de Federal Reserve opnieuw aanwakkeren. Ook zien we dat bepaalde bitcoin whales hun BTC verkopen voor Ether. Hoewel veel beleggers rekening houden met een renteverlaging in september, is die nog niet zeker. Als economische cijfers sterker uitvallen dan verwacht, kan de Fed besluiten het beleid minder snel te verruimen. Dat zou betekenen dat risicovolle assets zoals bitcoin voorlopig weinig steun krijgen van het macroklimaat. Actuele data over de bitcoin koers Prijs: circa 108.320 dollar Marktkapitalisatie: 2,16 biljoen dollar Sats per dollar: ongeveer 923 All Time High: 124.400 dollar op 14 augustus 2025 Daling vanaf ATH: -12,9 procent in 15 dagen tijd Waarde in goud: 31,4 ounce Bitcoin versus goud marktkapitalisatie: 8,89 procent In bedrijfsschappen: 2.285.604 BTC, goed voor 247,6 miljard dollar (11,48 procent van de totale supply) Deze cijfers maken duidelijk dat de bitcoin koers daalt, maar dat de munt ondanks de recente terugval nog altijd een stevig aandeel heeft in institutionele portefeuilles en zijn rol als digitaal alternatief voor goud behoudt. Conclusie over de bitcoin koers De bitcoin koers daalt eind augustus 2025 naar het laagste punt in bijna twee maanden. De terugval is het gevolg van grote liquidaties en verkoopdruk van whales, in combinatie met macro-economische onzekerheid en een zwakke seizoensperiode. Technisch gezien zijn er signalen die wijzen op een mogelijk herstel, maar de markt blijft kwetsbaar zolang de koers niet terugkeert boven de 117.000 tot 123.000 dollar. Institutionele adoptie en reserves in bedrijfsbalansen laten zien dat het vertrouwen in bitcoin op de lange termijn overeind blijft, ook in een periode waarin de bitcoin koers daalt. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitcoin koers daalt naar laagste punt sinds begin juli is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,422.44-3.55%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.144-5.21%
SATS
SATS$0.00000003622-5.55%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/30 04:16
Share
TOKEN6900 Announces Token Launch on September 3rd at 2PM UTC – Best Altcoin to Buy Now

TOKEN6900 Announces Token Launch on September 3rd at 2PM UTC – Best Altcoin to Buy Now

In response to strong demand, TOKEN6900 has extended its presale for a limited period, giving investors a final opportunity to participate before the token goes live on exchanges. With the market moving sideways, this presale has already caught the attention of savvy investors who are positioning themselves for what could be the next breakout meme […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005705-16.11%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01258-5.05%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0229-37.87%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/30 03:42
Share

Trending News

More

Pepeto Gains Steam as Best Memecoin of 2025 While Ether Hits New All-Time-High, Are They The Best Crypto Tokens?

Bitcoin koers daalt naar laagste punt sinds begin juli

TOKEN6900 Announces Token Launch on September 3rd at 2PM UTC – Best Altcoin to Buy Now

DeFi Development UK: How DFDV Revolutionizes Solana Strategy with Bold Expansion

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?