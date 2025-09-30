ExchangeDEX+
New York Mayor Eric Adams has announced that he would end his campaign for a second term, saying he could no longer mount a viable run.

Eric Adams, New York’s Crypto-Friendly Mayor, Won’t Seek 2nd Term

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/30 07:30
New York Mayor Eric Adams has announced that he would end his campaign for a second term, saying he could no longer mount a viable run.

According to his statement, the withholding of public matching funds and persistent questions about his legal past left the campaign without the money or momentum it needed.

Adams will remain in office until January 1, 2026, and his name will still appear on the November 4, 2025, ballot because the deadline to remove it has already passed.

Campaign Funds And Legal Shadows

Reports have disclosed that the city Campaign Finance Board paused matching payments to Adams’s bid, a move he said crippled fundraising.

He also faces a cloud from an indictment brought in 2024; he has pleaded not guilty. In 2025, the Department of Justice moved to drop the case, an action that drew sharp attention and allegations of political influence by critics.

Adams told supporters that the steady stream of questions about his legal future made it impossible to run a serious campaign. Polls showed him trailing key rivals, and donors became hesitant.

A Pro-Crypto Mayor’s Exit Could Shift Policy

Adams had positioned New York as welcoming to cryptocurrency firms and blockchain projects. According to media coverage, he pushed for measures such as a municipal Bitcoin bond and changes to the city’s BitLicense rules to make them more industry friendly.

Those efforts helped craft his image as a pro-crypto mayor. With him stepping back, the fate of those policies is less certain. Supporters in the crypto sector worry that momentum could slow without his voice in City Hall, while opponents say any successor may push for tighter consumer protections.

The Race Reconfigured

Zohran Mamdani won the Democratic primary and now leads in general election polls. Andrew Cuomo, who lost the primary, is running as an independent and could pick up votes from those uneasy about Mamdani.

Curtis Sliwa remains the Republican contender. Adams did not endorse any candidate when he withdrew. Analysts say his exit may consolidate some anti-Mamdani voters around Cuomo, though nothing is guaranteed.

What The Withdrawal Means For Voters

Voters face a shorter list of clear choices. Adams argued that constant scrutiny and a lack of campaign funds left him with little option but to step aside.

He warned of “insidious forces” using government power to push division, language that sent ripples through local politics.

City officials and activists will now press the remaining candidates to lay out plans on jobs, housing, public safety, and how they would handle the growing but contested crypto sector in the city.

Featured image from Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images, chart from TradingView

