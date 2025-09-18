Eric Schmidt-backed Keeta plans mainnet launch with 235m wallets

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/18 04:26
Keeta’s upcoming mainnet debut combines rare scale with regulatory focus. Backed by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, the chain plans to go live with hundreds of millions of wallets and built-in compliance tools designed to handle cross-border money flows.

Summary
  • Keeta, backed by ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt, will launch its mainnet September 22 with 235 million wallets.
  • The network supports USDC transfers, asset swaps, and off-ramps with built-in compliance.
  • Keeta’s KTA token underpins governance and already trades on 13 exchanges.

According to a press release shared with crypto.news on September 17, the Schmidt-backed project Keeta will officially activate its mainnet on Monday, September 22. The launch will unlock the platform’s core functionality, including native USDC transfers from any chain, seamless asset swaps, and simplified off-ramps.

Notably, the network will go live not as a blank slate but with a staggering 235 million distinct wallets already holding nonzero balances, a figure that includes 42 million wallets that have already executed transactions, according to the Keeta team.

Keeta’s ambitions extend beyond speed

Keeta’s fundamental aim is to function as connective tissue for the global financial system, positioning itself as a common ground for disparate payment networks and digital assets. According to its website, the network is a unified layer designed to facilitate direct cross-chain transactions and the tokenization of real world assets.

This ambition is underpinned by a technical architecture claiming to deliver 10 million transactions per second with 400-millisecond settlement finality. While raw throughput is a headline grabber, the more critical innovation lies in its integrated regulatory features.

The Keeta team says the network natively incorporates know-your-customer protocols, digital identity verification, an on-chain foreign exchange mechanism, and a flexible rules engine. This suite of tools is designed to allow financial institutions and users to execute instant, compliant transfers across currencies and payment systems without adding layers of external complexity.

The project’s focus on compliant infrastructure is already bearing fruit through strategic partnerships. As reported in June, Keeta is facilitating credit data platform SOLO to build PASS, an on-chain, bank grade financial identity layer.

PASS utilizes verifiable credentials like income, crypto assets, and KYC data to create a portable, programmable credit bureau. This initiative seeks to provide digital asset owners with access to traditional lending services, including mortgages and small business loans, based on tokenized and trusted financial identities.

Governance and network ownership are managed through Keeta’s native token, KTA. Since its initial rollout in March, the token has garnered support from more than 13 exchanges, providing it with immediate liquidity upon the mainnet’s activation. KTA is designed to confer governance rights, giving holders a stake in the network’s future development and operational decisions.

