Eric Trump Becomes Billionaire Thanks to American Bitcoin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 22:11
Key Highlights

  • Eric Trump becomes a billionaire through American Bitcoin and WLFI growth.
  • Trump family’s stablecoin and WLFI tokens gain massive investor interest.
  • American Bitcoin valued at $7.3B despite only two employees.

Eric Trump Hits Billionaire Status Through Crypto

Eric Trump, the second son of US President Donald Trump, has officially entered billionaire status, thanks to the explosive growth of his holdings in American Bitcoin. According to Forbes, his stake reached $950 million during the morning trading peak on September 3, 2025, before closing at approximately $590 million.

American Bitcoin, a company specializing in mining and holding digital assets, owns over 16,000 mining rigs and holds 2,443 BTC, valued at roughly $275 million at the time of writing.

Despite having only two employees, the company is valued by the market at approximately $7.3 billion, raising questions about overheated investor expectations, according to industry analysts.

American Bitcoin ABTC Stock Price (previously Gryphon). Source: CNBC

Trump Family Crypto Ventures

Eric’s older brother, Donald Trump Jr., is also active in the crypto sector. While his stake in American Bitcoin is not officially disclosed, he has signed documents as an investor. Both brothers are involved in World Liberty Financial (WLFI), which has issued its own WLFI token and a $1 stablecoin backed by $2 billion in investments from UAE partners.

Forbes noted that President Trump’s July 2025 law regulating stablecoins contributed to heightened interest in WLFI, consolidating it among the largest players in the digital asset sector. The Trump family’s digital assets have seen significant price appreciation, according to media reports.

Diversification Beyond Cryptocurrency

In addition to crypto, Eric and Donald Jr. continue to expand the family’s licensing business. International agreements in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Romania boosted revenue from $7 million in 2023 to $45 million a year later, making licensing one of the most profitable areas for the Trump family.

The brothers also partner with Dominari Holdings to manage investment deals and new business structures. This summer, they launched a SPAC, New America Acquisition I Corp, aiming to raise $300 million for technology and logistics investments.

Donald Jr. has further diversified his portfolio with a board seat at retailer GrabAGun (ticker: PEW) and a stake in drone manufacturer Unusual Machines.

