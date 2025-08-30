Eric Trump: Bitcoin Enables Finance With ‘No Disparity’ Between Classes

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 05:38
Threshold
T$0.01609-2.66%
U
U$0.0145+38.09%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1073+9.24%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.377-2.19%
GET
GET$0.009367-0.58%

In brief

  • Eric Trump told the Bitcoin Asia conference that Bitcoin marks the first time finance has “no disparity” between socioeconomic classes.
  • Trump also spoke of sovereign wealth funds, Fortune 500 companies, and nation states driving adoption.
  • His remarks highlight a tension between Bitcoin’s populist narrative and elite accumulation, observers told Decrypt.

Speaking at the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong on Friday, Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, argued that Bitcoin marks the first time in the history of finance where “there is no disparity between socioeconomic classes.”

In a fireside chat, Trump shared remarks on how his father has championed the crypto industry, recounted how he entered the space, and highlighted his family’s deepening ventures into crypto and digital assets.

“The traditional financial system in the world has benefited guys like me, and it hasn’t benefited the vast majority of people,” Trump said onstage, adding that it “benefits the people that were fortunate enough to have some zeros behind their name.”

Those people, he said, were the ones who can “call the heads of the bank and negotiate off a full point on a loan, or get all the fees knocked out.”

Trump went on to argue that Bitcoin operates without those advantages.

“For the first time, you have a community that is agnostic to true wealth,” he said, arguing that it “gives the person in sub-Saharan Africa the same opportunity as the executive on Wall Street in New York City.”

Aspiration and privilege

Eric Trump’s portrayal of Bitcoin as “the greatest asset that’s arguably ever been created” as a level playing field that’s continuously being made “more accessible to the masses” stood in contrast to other parts of his talk.

Earlier, he had discussed how sovereign wealth funds, Fortune 500 companies, and nation states are buying Bitcoin heavily, sharing anecdotes on having breakfast with “a couple of the most powerful people in the region.”

Decrypt has reached out to Eric Trump and the Trump Organization for comment, and will update this article should they respond.

The tension between Bitcoin’s image as an egalitarian ideal and its current reality as an asset concentrated among elites remains central to the debate over how far the technology has lived up to its promise.

“Eric Trump’s words speak to the original aspiration of crypto. To be the great leveller, a financial system run by no one, open to everyone,” Conrad Young, co-founder of digital asset strategy firm Paragon, told Decrypt. “In practice, that vision remains only partly fulfilled.”

Trump is right that “some of the decentralised elements of crypto leave fewer levers for wealthy individuals to pull compared to traditional finance,” Young said. “But it’s also true that the industry today is dominated by institutions and large holders.”

“The gains retail investors have seen in this cycle were driven less by people-power and more by institutional recognition of Bitcoin and Ethereum,” he added.

Exposing socioeconomic divides

Nevertheless, crypto “opens doors in ways traditional markets do not,” Young said.

For people in developing economies, crypto “provides access to an asset class being shaped by Western institutions but available globally,” he noted. “The real levelling force for these communities comes through blockchain’s ability to move capital across borders.”

The crypto industry, through blockchain technology and digital assets such as Bitcoin, has “cast a harsh light on the deep socioeconomic divides of our world,” Ali Sammour, founder of decentralized commerce platform Droplinked, told Decrypt.

“We’re currently at a crossroads in society where the technology and asset could provide better financial liberty and freedom, but access is primarily still limited to the privileged,” Sammour said. “For billions, especially in emerging markets, even basic internet access is a luxury. The path to true financial inclusion is long, and we have a lot of work to do.”

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/337348/eric-trump-bitcoin-enables-finance-with-no-disparity-between-classes

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pepeto Gains Steam as Best Memecoin of 2025 While Ether Hits New All-Time-High, Are They The Best Crypto Tokens?

Pepeto Gains Steam as Best Memecoin of 2025 While Ether Hits New All-Time-High, Are They The Best Crypto Tokens?

What if the most brilliant move for 2025 is not complicated at all, but simply holding Ethereum for strength and Pepeto for growth? Ethereum has reached a new all-time high of over $4,900, driven by significant ETF inflows, corporate adoption, and robust network activity.  At the same time, Pepeto, a new Ethereum-based meme coin, is […]
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003052+11.30%
Movement
MOVE$0.1226-3.91%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02698-2.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/30 04:14
Share
Bitcoin koers daalt naar laagste punt sinds begin juli

Bitcoin koers daalt naar laagste punt sinds begin juli

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram De bitcoin koers daalt eind augustus 2025 fors en noteert het laagste niveau sinds 8 juli. De digitale munt verloor in korte tijd enkele procenten, onder druk van megaliquidaties en grootschalige verkoop door zogenaamde whales. De situatie wijst op toenemende onzekerheid op de cryptomarkt, terwijl handelaren belangrijke technische niveaus in de gaten houden. Bitcoin koers daalt De scherpe daling begon toen een grote investeerder meer dan 24.000 BTC verkocht. Deze actie veroorzaakte een kettingreactie van geforceerde verkopen, waarbij in korte tijd ruim 800 miljoen dollar werd geliquideerd. In de daaropvolgende dagen liepen de totale liquidaties in 24 uur tijd verder op tot meer dan 530 miljoen dollar. Dit zorgde voor extra druk op de bitcoin koers en bracht de munt onder de grens van 109.000 dollar. Het gevolg is dat de markt opnieuw test waar de belangrijkste steun ligt. Handelaren wijzen op 107.000 dollar als cruciaal punt. Als de verkoopdruk aanhoudt, kijken analisten zelfs naar 100.000 dollar als volgend scenario. Technische signalen geven gemengd beeld Hoewel de bitcoin koers daalt, zien sommige technische indicatoren er minder negatief uit. De relatieve sterkte-index (RSI), een veelgebruikte graadmeter voor overbought of oversold markten, laat op de vieruursgrafiek een positieve divergentie zien. Dat betekent dat de RSI hogere bodems maakt terwijl de koers lagere bodems neerzet. Dit patroon kan duiden op een mogelijk herstel op korte termijn. Toch blijft de kans groot dat de neerwaartse trend nog even doorzet. De eerstvolgende weerstanden liggen rond 117.000 en 123.000 dollar. Pas als die niveaus weer worden doorbroken, kunnen bulls opnieuw ademhalen. Hieronder zie je de geschiedenis van de winsten (en verliezen) van bitcoin per kwartaal: Bitcoin winsten per maand Macro-economie en seizoenseffecten werken tegen Naast technische factoren spelen macro-economische omstandigheden de bitcoin koers parten. Augustus en september zijn traditioneel zwakke maanden voor de cryptomarkt. Daar komt bij dat recente inflatiecijfers uit de Verenigde Staten de zorgen over het beleid van de Federal Reserve opnieuw aanwakkeren. Ook zien we dat bepaalde bitcoin whales hun BTC verkopen voor Ether. Hoewel veel beleggers rekening houden met een renteverlaging in september, is die nog niet zeker. Als economische cijfers sterker uitvallen dan verwacht, kan de Fed besluiten het beleid minder snel te verruimen. Dat zou betekenen dat risicovolle assets zoals bitcoin voorlopig weinig steun krijgen van het macroklimaat. Actuele data over de bitcoin koers Prijs: circa 108.320 dollar Marktkapitalisatie: 2,16 biljoen dollar Sats per dollar: ongeveer 923 All Time High: 124.400 dollar op 14 augustus 2025 Daling vanaf ATH: -12,9 procent in 15 dagen tijd Waarde in goud: 31,4 ounce Bitcoin versus goud marktkapitalisatie: 8,89 procent In bedrijfsschappen: 2.285.604 BTC, goed voor 247,6 miljard dollar (11,48 procent van de totale supply) Deze cijfers maken duidelijk dat de bitcoin koers daalt, maar dat de munt ondanks de recente terugval nog altijd een stevig aandeel heeft in institutionele portefeuilles en zijn rol als digitaal alternatief voor goud behoudt. Conclusie over de bitcoin koers De bitcoin koers daalt eind augustus 2025 naar het laagste punt in bijna twee maanden. De terugval is het gevolg van grote liquidaties en verkoopdruk van whales, in combinatie met macro-economische onzekerheid en een zwakke seizoensperiode. Technisch gezien zijn er signalen die wijzen op een mogelijk herstel, maar de markt blijft kwetsbaar zolang de koers niet terugkeert boven de 117.000 tot 123.000 dollar. Institutionele adoptie en reserves in bedrijfsbalansen laten zien dat het vertrouwen in bitcoin op de lange termijn overeind blijft, ook in een periode waarin de bitcoin koers daalt. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitcoin koers daalt naar laagste punt sinds begin juli is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,422.44-3.55%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.144-5.21%
SATS
SATS$0.00000003622-5.55%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/30 04:16
Share
TOKEN6900 Announces Token Launch on September 3rd at 2PM UTC – Best Altcoin to Buy Now

TOKEN6900 Announces Token Launch on September 3rd at 2PM UTC – Best Altcoin to Buy Now

In response to strong demand, TOKEN6900 has extended its presale for a limited period, giving investors a final opportunity to participate before the token goes live on exchanges. With the market moving sideways, this presale has already caught the attention of savvy investors who are positioning themselves for what could be the next breakout meme […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005705-16.11%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01258-5.05%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0229-37.87%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/30 03:42
Share

Trending News

More

Pepeto Gains Steam as Best Memecoin of 2025 While Ether Hits New All-Time-High, Are They The Best Crypto Tokens?

Bitcoin koers daalt naar laagste punt sinds begin juli

TOKEN6900 Announces Token Launch on September 3rd at 2PM UTC – Best Altcoin to Buy Now

DeFi Development UK: How DFDV Revolutionizes Solana Strategy with Bold Expansion

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?