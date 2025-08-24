Eric Trump Drops the Crypto Bomb

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 18:25
NEAR
NEAR$2.588-3.32%
Threshold
T$0.01647-3.06%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.618-2.66%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00475-6.12%
Bombie
BOMB$0.0004564-6.68%
Bitcoin

Eric Trump used the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium to plant a flag: he now considers himself a bitcoin maxi and thinks the asset can clear $175,000 before 2025 wraps.

He also floated a longer-run path that stretches well beyond that, arguing bitcoin can ultimately top $1 million as adoption deepens and legacy payment rails give way to faster, crypto-native settlement.

Bitcoin price target chatter didn’t end there. SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci, speaking in media interviews around the event, reiterated his year-end range of $180,000 to $200,000, framing it as a conservative read on a market where institutional demand is outpacing available supply, including flows into marquee spot ETFs.

Eric Trump’s Japan detour and the Metaplanet angle

Beyond the podium, Trump’s crypto calendar is filling up. He’s slated to travel to Tokyo for Metaplanet’s September 1 shareholder meeting after appearing at Bitcoin Asia in Hong Kong. Metaplanet, which has modeled its treasury approach on MicroStrategy’s playbook, appointed him a strategic adviser in March—one reason markets are watching to see whether the firm leans even harder into bitcoin accumulation at the vote.

Why this matters now

The Wyoming gathering, staged near the Fed’s Jackson Hole summit, underscored how closely crypto and macro now move together—policy makers, fund managers, and industry executives shared the same corridors, and the conversation centered on how bitcoin and stablecoins plug into traditional finance rather than sit outside it. That backdrop helps explain why high-profile price targets are landing with more weight than in cycles past.

Where bitcoin stands today

As of this moment, bitcoin is trading around the mid-$114K range. If Eric Trump’s and Scaramucci’s timelines prove out, the next four months will need to convert conference-hall optimism into sustained spot demand.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/eric-trump-drops-the-crypto-bomb-bitcoin-to-hit-175k-by-year-end/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a Better Bull Run Bet Than Ripple (XRP)

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a Better Bull Run Bet Than Ripple (XRP)

As the crypto market braces for the next bull run, all eyes are turning to emerging players that could reshape the market. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) dominates against Ripple (XRP).  The DeFi coin is in presale level 6 is $0.035. In stage 7, it will go up by 14.29% to $0.04.  Members who join this phase […]
XRP
XRP$3.0066-1.19%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001731-0.63%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00032-5.88%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/24 18:33
Share
PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
U
U$0.01472+4.24%
TIA
TIA$1.775-4.62%
IO
IO$0.626-3.69%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 17:30
Share
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Hyperliquid continues to draw major institutional interest as another Nasdaq-listed firm, Lion Group Holding Ltd (LGHL), announces a $600 million facility to launch a HYPE-focused treasury strategy. Lion Group Holding Ltd, listed on Nasdaq and offering a trading platform for…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.48-0.38%
Major
MAJOR$0.16652-9.38%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:01
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a Better Bull Run Bet Than Ripple (XRP)

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

After eight months of inactivity, a whale deposited 1.56 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open a long position in WLFI.