Eric Trump Hints at Secret $22B Bitcoin Purchase by Mystery Nation

At the Wyoming Blockchain Summit 2025, Eric Trump suggested that an unidentified country may have quietly acquired 200,000 Bitcoin, valued at around $22 billion. The remark quickly spread across crypto news platforms and social media, fueling intense speculation over which nation could be behind the massive accumulation. While no details were confirmed, the claim highlights growing global interest in Bitcoin as a strategic asset and raises questions about governments entering the crypto race.

