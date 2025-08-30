Eric Trump Predicts $1M Bitcoin as Family Launches $6.4B Fund

Eric Trump said that his family loves and believes in the crypto community

He predicts Bitcoin will reach $1 million

Eric also praised China’s influence in the crypto industry, calling the country “a hell of a power”

During the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong, Eric Trump offered a strong endorsement to the cryptocurrency community. He said that the Trump family loves and believes in this community, stating that it embraced his father unlike anything he had ever seen before.

Predicting a meteoric rise, he declared confidently: “There’s no question. Bitcoin takes $1 million.”

Even though Bitcoin’s price has recently dropped to around $110,600 from its mid-August high of $124,500, Eric Trump is still very positive about it.

Related: Trump Sons-Backed Bitcoin Miner ‘American Bitcoin’ to Trade on Nasdaq

He also praised China’s influence in the crypto industry, calling the country “a hell of a power” and suggesting that the US and China are leading the way in digital finance.

While mainland China maintains a strict ban on trading and mining, Trump highlighted how Chinese miners, developers, and emerging infrastructure continue to shape global crypto trends, even from behind the scenes.

Despite longstanding crypto restrictions, Chinese authorities are now directing brokers to halt promotions of stablecoins in order to curb financial instability. Simultaneously, the Chinese government is exploring yuan-backed stablecoins as a means of expanding its currency’s international role, which points to a nuanced shift in policy.

Trump family and crypto

It’s no secret that Trump’s family and administration are closely tied to cryptocurrencies. The family launched World Liberty Financial (WLFI) in 2024, a DeFi protocol and cryptocurrency company featuring a USD-backed stablecoin (USD1). Due to its connection with Donald Trump and multiple controversies, it is widely criticized for its blurred lines between policy and profit.

Then, in March 2025, it co-founded American Bitcoin (a Bitcoin miner) with Hut 8 (a Bitcoin mining company). A few days ago, the Trump family also launched a $6.4 billion crypto treasury venture, diving deep into Cronos (CRO) infrastructure through Trump Media and Crypto.com.

Related: Hong Kong Officials Withdraw From Bitcoin Conference Headlined by Eric Trump

Eric Trump’s remarks at the Bitcoin Asia conference reinforce the family’s strategic alignment with the Bitcoin ethos and the entire crypto segment. Their expanding portfolio of ventures, ranging from crypto mining to memecoins, suggests that this endorsement is backed by a large financial investment.

As US regulations become more favorable and institutions increasingly embrace digital assets, the Trump family appears poised to both influence and capitalize on the growing crypto movement.