Eric Trump Predicts Bitcoin Hits $1 Million During Hong Kong BTC Conference

By: Coincentral
2025/08/30 00:18
TLDR

  • Eric Trump predicts Bitcoin could reach $1 million at Bitcoin Asia conference.

  • Hong Kong’s crypto-friendly policies attract global attention, according to Eric Trump.

  • Trump’s Bitcoin mining company plans to go public on NASDAQ soon.

  • Eric Trump praises Hong Kong’s role as a growing hub for cryptocurrency.

Eric Trump, the son of U.S. President Donald Trump, made headlines during his recent trip to Hong Kong, where he spoke at the Bitcoin Asia conference. The event attracted more than 17,000 crypto enthusiasts and professionals, reflecting Hong Kong’s growing importance as a global hub for cryptocurrency discussions.

During the conference, Eric Trump encouraged attendees to invest in Bitcoin, calling it “the greatest asset in the world.” He confidently predicted that the digital currency would eventually reach a price of $1 million per coin, a bold statement that drew significant attention from both supporters and skeptics.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Bitcoin will hit a million dollars,” said Trump, adding that he believes in the future of the cryptocurrency space. His remarks come as Bitcoin’s price hovers around $110,000, having recently reached a record high of over $124,500 before experiencing some volatility.

Hong Kong’s Role in Cryptocurrency and the Trump Family’s Involvement

Hong Kong’s role in the global cryptocurrency market has been expanding, especially after its introduction of a new stablecoin regulatory framework in early August. Eric Trump acknowledged this, saying, “Hong Kong, we absolutely love you, thank you for this incredible reception.” His praise came as a response to the city’s warm welcome during his visit.

Trump also emphasized China’s significant influence on the digital asset space, referring to the country as “a hell of a power.”

This remark highlights the geopolitical dynamics shaping the future of cryptocurrencies. Despite China’s crackdown on crypto mining and trading, Hong Kong has embraced a more progressive stance, positioning itself as a strategic location for cryptocurrency innovation and investment.

Eric Trump’s Bitcoin Mining Venture and Future Plans

Eric Trump also discussed the growing success of his Bitcoin mining company, American Bitcoin. The company is in the process of preparing to go public on the NASDAQ, a move that will mark a significant milestone in the Trump family’s involvement in the crypto industry.

He confirmed that the company is actively seeking acquisitions in Asia, signaling an intention to expand its footprint in the global market.

American Bitcoin, co-founded by Eric and his brother Donald Trump Jr., has garnered attention for its investments in the Bitcoin mining sector. The company aims to capitalize on the expanding digital asset market, especially in Asia, which has become a critical region for crypto innovation.

The post Eric Trump Predicts Bitcoin Hits $1 Million During Hong Kong BTC Conference appeared first on CoinCentral.

