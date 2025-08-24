Eric Trump Predicts Bitcoin Surge to $175K Declares Bitcoin Maxi

By: Coincentral
2025/08/24 19:27
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.669-2.49%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,762.58-0.27%
MAY
MAY$0.04824-0.65%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000412-6.06%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13865--%

TLDR

  • Eric Trump predicts BTC at $175K by year-end and $1M in future cycles.

  • Anthony Scaramucci forecasts Bitcoin between $180K–$200K by year-end.

  • Trump claims a nation may secretly hold 200,000 BTC worth $22B.

  • Analysts highlight growing institutional adoption as key market driver.

Eric Trump has forecast that Bitcoin could hit $175,000 before the end of 2025. Speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, Trump called himself a “Bitcoin Maxi” and said he now spends more than half of his time on cryptocurrency projects.

He suggested that Bitcoin could surpass $1 million in the coming years.

Trump said that blockchain technology addresses inefficiencies in traditional finance, including settlement delays and slow payment systems. His remarks underscore how political figures are increasingly shaping conversations around digital assets.

Speculation Over Sovereign Bitcoin Holdings

During his speech, Eric Trump also claimed, without presenting evidence, that a country may have quietly accumulated around 200,000 Bitcoin. At current prices near $114,000, such a reserve would be valued at roughly $22 billion.

The assertion has not been independently verified but adds to speculation that governments may be exploring Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset. Several countries have already signaled interest in digital-asset mining and taxation, while others are rumored to be testing reserve strategies.

His comments come as institutions and governments continue to explore deeper involvement with digital currencies.

Anthony Scaramucci Sets $200K Bitcoin Forecast

Former White House Communications Director and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci also gave his prediction at the symposium. In a CNBC interview, he projected Bitcoin’s price could rise to between $180,000 and $200,000 by year-end.

Scaramucci described his forecast as “cautious,” pointing to institutional demand and citing strong inflows into BlackRock’s IBIT product. “There’s more demand than issued supply of Bitcoin or the existing overall supply in the marketplace,” he said.

Both Scaramucci’s and Trump’s predictions reflect growing confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term adoption.

Market Analysts Signal Renewed Uptrend

At the same time, independent analysts also expressed optimism. MN Capital founder Michael van de Poppe noted that Bitcoin’s sweep below $112,000 earlier this week gave traders a strong entry point. “A small sweep took place and an immediate massive move upward on Bitcoin,” he wrote on X, adding that the uptrend has returned.

Analyst Jelle also suggested that while short-term retracements may occur, the broader market direction remains upward. Meanwhile, BitQuant reaffirmed his cycle target of $145,000, while Bitwise’s André Dragosch said U.S. retirement plan adoption could drive BTC closer to $200,000.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading near $115,200, consolidating after reaching $117,420 during Friday’s rally.

The post Eric Trump Predicts Bitcoin Surge to $175K Declares Bitcoin Maxi appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The whale that has shorted BTC many times since March closed 314 BTC short orders this morning, making a profit of $1.695 million

The whale that has shorted BTC many times since March closed 314 BTC short orders this morning, making a profit of $1.695 million

PANews reported on June 24 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, a whale who has shorted BTC many times since March 2025 closed 314 BTC short orders between 00:00 and
Bitcoin
BTC$114,755.12-0.37%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0706+1.29%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 15:14
Share
A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the past 48 hours to open 20x leveraged BTC and 10x leveraged BNB long positions.
Binance Coin
BNB$863.23-3.30%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,755.12-0.37%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002--%
Share
PANews2025/08/24 18:55
Share
Hong Kong to Implement Basel-Crypto Standards in 2026

Hong Kong to Implement Basel-Crypto Standards in 2026

The post Hong Kong to Implement Basel-Crypto Standards in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hong Kong aligns with Basel crypto standards, impacting Bitcoin and stablecoins. Regulations start January 1, 2026. Affects banks’ crypto asset holding policies. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority confirmed the full implementation of crypto regulations aligned with Basel standards from January 1, 2026, impacting cryptocurrency handling by banks. This shift may influence Hong Kong banks’ strategies in managing stablecoins and other digital assets, raising attention across the banking and crypto sectors. Hong Kong’s Basel Alignment Set for January 2026 The HKMA has confirmed the adoption of Basel Committee crypto standards, covering Bitcoin, Ethereum, and real-world assets (RWA) as of 2026. Approved by relevant authorities, these standards establish how banks must manage, report, and evaluate crypto assets. The rules encompass risk management protocols for both on-balance-sheet holdings and third-party custodial services. This initiative addresses critical risk management factors linked to how banks manage and report these assets. It aims to enhance transparency while maintaining separation between bank and client assets. Industry insiders comment on potential shifts in market sentiment, particularly in the acceptance of stablecoins and RWA tokens by financial entities. Although official public reactions are sparse, relevant stakeholders are closely monitoring impacts. Our goal is to establish a robust regulatory environment for cryptocurrency that aligns with global standards, ensuring stability and innovation in Hong Kong’s financial sector. — Eddie Yue, Chief Executive, HKMA Managing Crypto Risks and Market Sentiment Shifts Did you know? Basel standards, once implemented in Switzerland, led banks to minimize direct crypto assets on balance sheets but boosted service infrastructure—a trend experts anticipate in Hong Kong. As of August 24, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $114,624.35, with a market cap of approximately $2.28 trillion, dominating 57.63% of the crypto market. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $53.31 billion, facing a 35.62% decrease. BTC’s price has…
RealLink
REAL$0.05685+0.67%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,755.12-0.37%
Capverse
CAP$0.0659+0.47%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 19:39
Share

Trending News

More

The whale that has shorted BTC many times since March closed 314 BTC short orders this morning, making a profit of $1.695 million

A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

Hong Kong to Implement Basel-Crypto Standards in 2026

MAGACOIN FINANCE Rides the Meme Trend, But BlockDAG’s $380M Presale and Dashboard V4 Deliver Real Utility

The SEC’s staking guidance pivot is what tech-savvy regulation looks like