Eric Trump Predicts Bitcoin Will Climb to $1 Million

Eric Trump said on 29 August that he is convinced Bitcoin will eventually reach a valuation of $1 million, declaring “there is no question Bitcoin hits a million dollars.”

Speaking from a public stage event, the son of President Donald Trump added that the Trump family “loves” and “believes in” the Bitcoin community, saying that “everyone is buying Bitcoin.” His remarks position the family among the most high-profile U.S. political figures to voice explicit enthusiasm for the cryptocurrency.

