Eric Trump Predicts Bitcoin Will Hit $1 Million

At the Bitcoin Asia Conference 2025 in Hong Kong, Eric Trump expressed strong confidence in Bitcoin’s future, predicting it could reach $1 million. He highlighted that the Trump family “loves” and “believes in” Bitcoin, showing their growing support for the cryptocurrency. His statement highlights the growing acceptance of cryptocurrency by prominent personalities and underscores the lasting confidence in Bitcoin’s future impact on the global financial landscape. The Trump family’s endorsement brings added attention to Bitcoin’s potential.
