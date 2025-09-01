Eric Trump Predicts Trillions Flowing Into Bitcoin, Sees $1 Million Price Ahead ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 05:32
Eric Trump utilized a high-profile platform at the Bitcoin Asia 2025 conference in Hong Kong to predict that Bitcoin would reach $1 million, attributing its ascent to increasing institutional demand and limited supply.

His comments landed as Bitcoin hovered around $110,000, following a record high of $124,480 in mid-August. Here’s a disciplined, data-backed breakdown of the forecast and market context.

Trump’s $1M Forecast: Fact Versus Rhetoric

Eric Trump told the conference audience, “There’s no question Bitcoin hits $1 million,” citing tight supply dynamics and institutional capital tailwinds.

The assertion is not new; Trump has previously discussed Bitcoin’s upside at various crypto events. The pattern suggests a narrative consistent with his ongoing advocacy rather than an explicit investment thesis backed by quantitative modeling.

Bitcoin currently trades around 108,000, having risen 18% this year, with heightened volatility. The price peaked at $124,480 mid-August before stabilizing near $108,000 by late August.

That volatility underscores the challenge of achieving sustained momentum toward $1 million without structural shifts in demand or the regulatory landscape.

Eric Trump and his brother Donald Jr. are co-founders of American Bitcoin. This mining company is merging with Gryphon Digital Mining for a planned Nasdaq listing under the ticker symbol ABTC as early as September 2025. The firm retains a majority stake.

Combined with earlier ventures, such as World Liberty Financial and a $2 billion Bitcoin treasury, these moves suggest a broader institutional positioning strategy.

Trump described China as “a hell of a power” in crypto, noting mainland experiments with yuan-backed stablecoins and Hong Kong’s May legislation enabling regulated digital asset operations. The region’s evolving framework underscores its competitive emergence in digital finance.

Eric Trump’s prediction that Bitcoin will reach $1 million reflects optimism fueled by supply constraints and institutional activity.

While the forecast is bold, it aligns with observable trends: a public listing in the pipeline, expanded institutional treasury exposure, and shifting policy dynamics in Asia. The path to $1 million is not imminent—but neither is it entirely detached from evolving market foundations.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/eric-trump-predicts-trillions-flowing-into-bitcoin-sees-1-million-price-ahead/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
