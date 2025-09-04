Eric Trump Signals Ambitions to Win The Bitcoin Race After ABTC Debut

The Trump family-owned American Bitcoin began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ‘ABTC’ on Tuesday following the completion of its stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining.

The firm is a Bitcoin accumulation platform focused on building America’s Bitcoin infrastructure backbone, according to the announcement.

Shares in the Trump-backed Bitcoin venture surged as much as 100% before retreating on its market debut, with the President’s son Eric, saying he hoped to create “the greatest Bitcoin company on Earth.”

We’re Going to Win The Race

In an interview with Bloomberg following the Nasdaq debut, Eric Trump said that American Bitcoin is different from other corporate treasuries such as Michael Saylor’s Strategy because “we have a great mining business,” and an “unbelievable advantage.”

Eric Trump is the co-founder and chief strategy officer of American Bitcoin, a majority-owned subsidiary of mining firm Hut 8.

“We have massive aspirations to be the absolute best crypto company anywhere on Earth,” he said before adding that the firm will implement both strategies, purchasing BTC and mining Bitcoin to dollar cost average down.

Bitcoin is an unbelievable store of value, and “we’re going to win the race,” he said.

When asked about his personal wealth, which Bloomberg estimated as $600 million from his 7.5% stake in American Bitcoin, Eric said he got into the industry because of the financial revolution and being debanked while his father was running for president.

Trump Family Scooping Up More BTC

American Bitcoin held 2,443 BTC as of the end of May, according to BitcoinTreasuries, but that number is likely to be higher.

Mining firm and AMBC partner Hut 8 is the twelfth-largest corporate Bitcoin holder with 10,667 BTC worth around $1.2 billion. Meanwhile, Trump Media and Technology Group Corp holds 15,000 BTC worth $1.67 billion according to BitcoinTreasuries.

American Bitcoin also said on Wednesday that it had entered into a $2.1 billion stock offering with investment banks including Cantor Fitzgerald and Mizuho Securities, with proceeds used for BTC purchases and mining technology.

