Eric Trump, Son of US President Donald Trump, Reveals His Bitcoin Price Prediction! Here Are the Details

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 23:10
U
U$0.01312+45.77%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.278-2.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018346-3.22%
SphereX
HERE$0.00035-12.28%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14485+4.09%

Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, made a striking assessment during his speech at the Bitcoin Asia 2025 conference in Hong Kong. “I have no doubt that Bitcoin will reach $1 million sooner or later,” Trump said.

Eric Trump: “Bitcoin Reaching $1 Million Is Inevitable”

Trump, who painted an optimistic picture of the cryptocurrency market’s future, particularly highlighted the growing interest from institutional investors. He believes the increasing focus on Bitcoin from both private and government-backed funds will inevitably lead to a long-term price increase.

Eric Trump stated that Bitcoin is not just an investment vehicle but has become a cornerstone of the new financial system. He also argued that Bitcoin’s accelerating global adoption will have transformative effects on traditional financial markets.

While bold predictions about the future of Bitcoin’s price are often the subject of debate in financial circles, Trump’s statements come at a time when cryptocurrency regulations are gaining momentum, particularly in the U.S. Analysts note that positive comments from such high-profile figures could boost investor confidence and spark market volatility.

Eric Trump’s statement that “Bitcoin will reach $1 million” resonated widely in the cryptocurrency community, causing investors to once again turn their attention to Bitcoin’s long-term potential.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/eric-trump-son-of-us-president-donald-trump-reveals-his-bitcoin-price-prediction-here-are-the-details/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00747+5.50%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Share
Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

PANews reported on August 29th that according to The Crypto Basic, Japanese gaming giant Gumi Inc. announced plans to purchase 2.5 billion yen (approximately $17 million) worth of XRP as part of its efforts to expand its blockchain business. The company issued a press release today announcing the development following a decision made at a recent board meeting. Notably, the gaming company will strategically accumulate XRP over a five-month period between September 2025 and February 2026. Commenting on the development, Gumi emphasized that the planned purchase is a strategic move designed to enable it to participate in XRP’s ecosystem. Earlier in June, it was reported that Gumi spent about US$6.99 million to buy 80,352 bitcoins .
Movement
MOVE$0.1211-4.04%
XRP
XRP$2.8223-5.36%
Particl
PART$0.1868-0.05%
Share
PANews2025/08/29 22:57
Share
Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

What if the next financial revolution wasn’t led by Wall Street, but by meme-fueled communities armed with humor, conviction, and the hunger for 1000x gains? Meme coins have stormed past jokes and dog photos, morphing into a cultural and financial movement that traditional finance cannot ignore. The world has seen Shiba Inu, Pepe, Bonk, Mog, […]
Threshold
T$0.01583-3.59%
Bonk
BONK$0.00001985-6.76%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Tronweekly2025/08/29 23:15
Share

Trending News

More

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

A Bitcoin whale sold 1,000 BTC and bought ETH two days later.

Solana perpetual futures markets hit new record in August