Eric Trump to Attend Metaplanet Shareholder Meeting

Quick Highlights

  • Eric Trump plans to attend Metaplanet’s September 1, 2025 meeting.
  • Metaplanet aims to buy 210,000 BTC by 2027 under new capital-raising strategy.
  • Eric Trump previously called himself a Bitcoin maximalist at the SALT conference.

US President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, plans to attend a Metaplanet shareholder meeting on September 1, 2025, Bloomberg reports. The Japanese company, which follows a business model similar to Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), appointed Eric Trump as an adviser at the end of March 2025 to help promote Bitcoin.

Metaplanet’s leadership is optimistic about the company’s mission to increase Bitcoin adoption, and Eric Trump’s presence is seen as a strong indicator of their future strategy.

According to Bloomberg, Trump will visit Tokyo after attending the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong on August 28-29. While Eric Trump has yet to comment on his upcoming trip, his participation is widely anticipated to play a key role in Metaplanet’s strategic direction.

The meeting on September 1 will see Metaplanet’s shareholders voting on an expansion of its capital-raising plan, which involves purchasing 210,000 BTC by 2027.

Eric Trump’s involvement is expected to provide both guidance and support for the company’s Bitcoin-focused vision, helping to convince stakeholders of the strategy’s effectiveness.

Metaplanet’s ambitious Bitcoin acquisition plan aligns with the broader trend of institutional involvement in cryptocurrency, where companies like MicroStrategy have been leading the charge. The addition of Eric Trump to the advisory board strengthens Metaplanet’s position as it navigates the evolving digital asset space.

Eric Trump at SALT

Before his appointment with Metaplanet, Eric Trump made waves at the SALT conference in Jackson Hole, where he publicly declared himself a Bitcoin maximalist.

Trump is convinced that Bitcoin’s price will eventually surpass the $1 million mark, reflecting his strong belief in the asset’s long-term value. His bold predictions and actions at Metaplanet reflect a growing trend of high-profile figures endorsing Bitcoin as the future of finance.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10693/eric-trump-to-speak-at-metaplanet-s-key-meeting-what-his-visit-means-for-bitcoin

