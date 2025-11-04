ExchangeDEX+
ERIC TRUMP TO SPEAK AT BLOCKCHAIN FUTURIST CONFERENCE FLORIDA 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 14:39
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — [November 3, 2025] Blockchain Futurist Conference Florida 2025 is proud to announce Eric Trump, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of American Bitcoin Corp. (Nasdaq: ABTC), as the keynote speaker for its inaugural event. Eric Trump will appear in a special fireside keynote on the mainstage alongside Asher Genoot, Executive Chairman of American Bitcoin and CEO of Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT), discussing how Bitcoin mining and blockchain infrastructure are shaping the next era of American innovation. The discussion will take place on November 6th at 3:30 PM EST at DAER inside the Hard Rock Guitar Hotel & Casino in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Now in its eighth year and its first U.S. edition, Blockchain Futurist Conference has become North America’s most immersive and influential festival-style event for leaders in Web3, cryptocurrency, and AI. The Florida edition will bring together over 250+ speakers, 100+ sponsors, and thousands of global attendees across two days of panels, keynotes, and high-impact networking inside the iconic DAER Nightclub and Dayclub venues.

Other headliners include Grammy-nominated artist Iggy Azalea, NBA Champion Tristan Thompson, and Impact Theory founder Tom Bilyeu, alongside top executives from Coinbase, Rarible, and SingularityNET.

“Our mission has always been to unite the pioneers shaping the future of decentralized technology,” said Tracy Leparulo, Founder of the Blockchain Futurist Conference. “Having American Bitcoin’s Eric Trump and Asher Genoot on stage reflects how mainstream institutions are entering the blockchain space in powerful ways.”

Blockchain Futurist Conference Florida 2025 takes place November 5–6, 2025, at DAER inside the Hard Rock Guitar Hotel & Casino, featuring multiple stages, VIP investor cabanas, immersive rooftop experience. Tickets are available now at www.futuristconference.com

Members of the media interested in obtaining a press pass may contact [email protected]


About Blockchain Futurist Conference

The Blockchain Futurist Conference is one of North America’s largest and longest-running Web3 events, recognized for its immersive, festival-style experience. Bringing together global innovators across cryptocurrency, blockchain, and AI, the conference serves as a dynamic hub for thought leadership, collaboration, and deal-making that shapes the future of decentralized technology. 

