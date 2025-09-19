Eric Trump Touts Crypto as Potential Lifeline for the US Dollar

Eric Trump has claimed that surging demand for cryptocurrencies could “save the US dollar” by drawing global investment flows into America, tying the fortunes of digital assets to the strength of the nation’s currency. The president’s son and outspoken crypto supporter told the Financial Times this week that the digital assets boom would funnel “trillions from around the world in wonky currencies” into the US. He argued that Bitcoin mining and financial independence could power “a kind of financial revolution” rooted in America, adding, “I think it arguably saves the US dollar.” Trump’s remarks came hours after he rang Nasdaq’s opening bell to celebrate the market debut of American Bitcoin Corp, a company where he holds a stake valued at more than $500m, according to FT. The firm emerged earlier this year from a merger between his family-backed American Bitcoin venture and Gryphon Digital Mining, and now trades under the ticker ABTC. Weaker Dollar Reflects Fed’s Cautious Easing and Mounting Debt Fears The comments land at a time when the US dollar has weakened. President Donald Trump’s trade battles, along with his frequent clashes with the Federal Reserve, have unsettled investors. The Fed cut interest rates on Wednesday for the first time this year, reinforcing concerns over inflation and debt levels that continue to pressure the greenback. Donald Trump has repeatedly argued for lower rates since taking office, saying the US benefits more from a weaker currency. He has also pledged to make America the “crypto capital” of the world and encouraged regulators to take a lighter approach to digital assets, fueling record highs in bitcoin and other tokens. Trump Family Expands Crypto Interests From ETFs to Memecoins and Stablecoins The Trump family’s interests in crypto now span a Truth Social Bitcoin ETF, memecoins named after Donald and Melania Trump, and a stablecoin venture tied to Trump Media &amp; Technology Group. Speaking at the Bitcoin 2025 Asia conference in Hong Kong last month, Eric Trump predicted Bitcoin would inevitably reach $1m. He pointed to mounting demand from governments, corporations and wealthy families. “Everybody wants Bitcoin. Everybody is buying Bitcoin,” he said. Further, Trump cast crypto as a challenge to Wall Street. He said he took pride in building companies without the help of America’s biggest banks, describing it as “the ultimate revenge against the big banks and modern finance.” The Trump Organization is currently suing Capital One, alleging it closed its accounts in 2021 for political reasons, which the bank denies. He added that crypto has changed perceptions of financial access. “You realise you just don’t need them. And frankly, you don’t miss them,” he said, referring broadly to Wall Street lenders. Trump Ties to Stablecoins Add Political Weight to Financial Debate Stablecoins in particular are emerging as a flashpoint between crypto and banking. US banking executives have warned they could drain deposits if they offer higher yields than savings accounts. At the same time, the White House has encouraged issuers such as Tether and Circle to buy US Treasury debt, a move seen as key to supporting the bond market as Washington issues trillions of dollars in new debt each year. Eric Trump has his own stake in that trend. Last year, he co-founded World Liberty Financial Inc, which runs a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. According to disclosures, his father held more than 15b WLFI tokens at the end of 2024, a position worth more than $3b at recent prices. The younger Trump, however, downplayed the financial windfall. “If my father cared about monetizing his life, the last thing he would have done is run for president, where all we’ve done is un-monetize our life,” he saidEric Trump has claimed that surging demand for cryptocurrencies could “save the US dollar” by drawing global investment flows into America, tying the fortunes of digital assets to the strength of the nation’s currency. The president’s son and outspoken crypto supporter told the Financial Times this week that the digital assets boom would funnel “trillions from around the world in wonky currencies” into the US. He argued that Bitcoin mining and financial independence could power “a kind of financial revolution” rooted in America, adding, “I think it arguably saves the US dollar.” Trump’s remarks came hours after he rang Nasdaq’s opening bell to celebrate the market debut of American Bitcoin Corp, a company where he holds a stake valued at more than $500m, according to FT. The firm emerged earlier this year from a merger between his family-backed American Bitcoin venture and Gryphon Digital Mining, and now trades under the ticker ABTC. Weaker Dollar Reflects Fed’s Cautious Easing and Mounting Debt Fears The comments land at a time when the US dollar has weakened. President Donald Trump’s trade battles, along with his frequent clashes with the Federal Reserve, have unsettled investors. The Fed cut interest rates on Wednesday for the first time this year, reinforcing concerns over inflation and debt levels that continue to pressure the greenback. Donald Trump has repeatedly argued for lower rates since taking office, saying the US benefits more from a weaker currency. He has also pledged to make America the “crypto capital” of the world and encouraged regulators to take a lighter approach to digital assets, fueling record highs in bitcoin and other tokens. Trump Family Expands Crypto Interests From ETFs to Memecoins and Stablecoins The Trump family’s interests in crypto now span a Truth Social Bitcoin ETF, memecoins named after Donald and Melania Trump, and a stablecoin venture tied to Trump Media &amp; Technology Group. Speaking at the Bitcoin 2025 Asia conference in Hong Kong last month, Eric Trump predicted Bitcoin would inevitably reach $1m. He pointed to mounting demand from governments, corporations and wealthy families. “Everybody wants Bitcoin. Everybody is buying Bitcoin,” he said. Further, Trump cast crypto as a challenge to Wall Street. He said he took pride in building companies without the help of America’s biggest banks, describing it as “the ultimate revenge against the big banks and modern finance.” The Trump Organization is currently suing Capital One, alleging it closed its accounts in 2021 for political reasons, which the bank denies. He added that crypto has changed perceptions of financial access. “You realise you just don’t need them. And frankly, you don’t miss them,” he said, referring broadly to Wall Street lenders. Trump Ties to Stablecoins Add Political Weight to Financial Debate Stablecoins in particular are emerging as a flashpoint between crypto and banking. US banking executives have warned they could drain deposits if they offer higher yields than savings accounts. At the same time, the White House has encouraged issuers such as Tether and Circle to buy US Treasury debt, a move seen as key to supporting the bond market as Washington issues trillions of dollars in new debt each year. Eric Trump has his own stake in that trend. Last year, he co-founded World Liberty Financial Inc, which runs a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. According to disclosures, his father held more than 15b WLFI tokens at the end of 2024, a position worth more than $3b at recent prices. The younger Trump, however, downplayed the financial windfall. “If my father cared about monetizing his life, the last thing he would have done is run for president, where all we’ve done is un-monetize our life,” he said

Eric Trump Touts Crypto as Potential Lifeline for the US Dollar

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/19 12:47
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.428-1.50%

Eric Trump has claimed that surging demand for cryptocurrencies could “save the US dollar” by drawing global investment flows into America, tying the fortunes of digital assets to the strength of the nation’s currency.

The president’s son and outspoken crypto supporter told the Financial Times this week that the digital assets boom would funnel “trillions from around the world in wonky currencies” into the US.

He argued that Bitcoin mining and financial independence could power “a kind of financial revolution” rooted in America, adding, “I think it arguably saves the US dollar.”

Trump’s remarks came hours after he rang Nasdaq’s opening bell to celebrate the market debut of American Bitcoin Corp, a company where he holds a stake valued at more than $500m, according to FT.

The firm emerged earlier this year from a merger between his family-backed American Bitcoin venture and Gryphon Digital Mining, and now trades under the ticker ABTC.

Weaker Dollar Reflects Fed’s Cautious Easing and Mounting Debt Fears

The comments land at a time when the US dollar has weakened. President Donald Trump’s trade battles, along with his frequent clashes with the Federal Reserve, have unsettled investors.

The Fed cut interest rates on Wednesday for the first time this year, reinforcing concerns over inflation and debt levels that continue to pressure the greenback.

Donald Trump has repeatedly argued for lower rates since taking office, saying the US benefits more from a weaker currency. He has also pledged to make America the “crypto capital” of the world and encouraged regulators to take a lighter approach to digital assets, fueling record highs in bitcoin and other tokens.

Trump Family Expands Crypto Interests From ETFs to Memecoins and Stablecoins

The Trump family’s interests in crypto now span a Truth Social Bitcoin ETF, memecoins named after Donald and Melania Trump, and a stablecoin venture tied to Trump Media & Technology Group.

Speaking at the Bitcoin 2025 Asia conference in Hong Kong last month, Eric Trump predicted Bitcoin would inevitably reach $1m. He pointed to mounting demand from governments, corporations and wealthy families. “Everybody wants Bitcoin. Everybody is buying Bitcoin,” he said.

Further, Trump cast crypto as a challenge to Wall Street. He said he took pride in building companies without the help of America’s biggest banks, describing it as “the ultimate revenge against the big banks and modern finance.”

The Trump Organization is currently suing Capital One, alleging it closed its accounts in 2021 for political reasons, which the bank denies.

He added that crypto has changed perceptions of financial access. “You realise you just don’t need them. And frankly, you don’t miss them,” he said, referring broadly to Wall Street lenders.

Trump Ties to Stablecoins Add Political Weight to Financial Debate

Stablecoins in particular are emerging as a flashpoint between crypto and banking. US banking executives have warned they could drain deposits if they offer higher yields than savings accounts.

At the same time, the White House has encouraged issuers such as Tether and Circle to buy US Treasury debt, a move seen as key to supporting the bond market as Washington issues trillions of dollars in new debt each year.

Eric Trump has his own stake in that trend. Last year, he co-founded World Liberty Financial Inc, which runs a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. According to disclosures, his father held more than 15b WLFI tokens at the end of 2024, a position worth more than $3b at recent prices.

The younger Trump, however, downplayed the financial windfall. “If my father cared about monetizing his life, the last thing he would have done is run for president, where all we’ve done is un-monetize our life,” he said.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Solana
SOL$237.99-3.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,494.34-1.27%
XRP
XRP$2.9911-2.08%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
Share
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00184951-5.98%
Sign
SIGN$0.08354+5.85%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
Share
Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G PLAY 2025 is a live-streamed global gaming event that brings together press, partners, creators, and fans to explore the future of gaming. The array of products and experiences included major innovations across PC and console gaming, esports, sim racing, and streaming tools, along with partnerships with McLaren Racing, NVIDIA and more.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.15971-4.82%
Gravity
G$0.01102-4.09%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04368-5.78%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:42
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

DOGE ETF Hype Fades as Whales Sell and Traders Await Decline

RWA Sector Gains Attention as Blockchain Meets Real Estate