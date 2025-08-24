Eric Trump’s BTC Price Predictions, Acquisition Plans, and Metaplanet Visit

Eric Trump is deepening his role in digital assets with reported plans to attend a shareholder meeting in Tokyo, public predictions about bitcoin’s price, and new corporate ventures that extend the Trump family’s crypto push into Asia.

Bloomberg reported Friday that Trump will join a Sept. 1 shareholder meeting of Metaplanet, a Japanese company following Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly, MicroStategy) playbook, citing people familiar with the matter. Trump was appointed as a strategic adviser in March. His Tokyo stop will apparently follow an appearance at the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong on Aug. 28–29.

A day earlier, Trump appeared at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, where he described himself as a “bitcoin maxi” and said he now spends more than half his time on crypto projects. He predicted bitcoin would reach $175,000 by the end of 2025 and eventually climb past $1 million. He argued that bitcoin and blockchain could address flaws in traditional finance, such as slow payments and settlement processes.

The Financial Times reported onAug. 15 that American Bitcoin — a miner and treasury company co-founded by Eric Trump and his brother Donald Trump Jr. — is exploring acquisitions of listed firms in Japan and Hong Kong to use them as vehicles for stockpiling bitcoin, following the playbook pioneered by Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy. The company is preparing to go public in the U.S. through a reverse merger with Nasdaq-listed Gryphon Digital Mining. Eric Trump is a co-founder and the chief strategy officer.

American Bitcoin emerged in May from a reorganization of American Data Centers, a Trump-linked entity that absorbed rigs from Canadian operator Hut 8. The firm has said it aims to become the world’s most efficient bitcoin accumulation platform, combining active treasury management with new coin production.

The Trumps’ crypto ambitions extend beyond Eric Trump. Trump Media & Technology Group, parent of Truth Social, raised more than $2 billion in the second quarter to create a bitcoin treasury. President Donald Trump disclosed in June $57 million in income from World Liberty Financial, a crypto startup launched last September.

Together, these moves highlight how Eric Trump and his family are aligning themselves with crypto at a time when Japan and Hong Kong are competing to attract digital asset firms.

Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) will approve the first yen-denominated stablecoin as early as this fall. Meanwhile, Hong Kong has introduced the Stablecoins Ordinance, a regulatory framework that requires fiat-referenced stablecoin issuers to obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA).