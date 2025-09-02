Established Altcoin Name Changes in Early 2025 Expands to the US! $150 Million Proposal Approved!

The Sonic (S) community has approved a $150 million token issuance to expand into the US.

According to The Block, the Sonic (S) community, formerly known as Fantom, has approved Sonic Labs’ $150 million token issuance proposal to expand into the US market.

The August 20 proposal, titled “US Expansion and Traditional Finance Adoption,” was approved with 99.9% approval.

The plan includes designing a $50 million exchange-traded fund (ETF), creating a $100 million treasury of Sonic tokens to be listed on Nasdaq, and establishing a Sonic USA entity in New York.

At this point, the proposal included a plan to partner with a top-tier ETF provider to launch a regulated ETF tracking the company’s native S token.

The Sonic team also announced that it will establish Sonic USA LLC, establishing a US-based CEO and team in New York to facilitate TradFi plans and manage engagement in Washington, D.C. In this regard, the team will use 150 million S tokens (worth $47.7 million) to launch Sonic USA.

It was stated that the necessary custody transactions for the plans included in the offer will be carried out by BitGo.

Sonic Labs described the proposal as a necessary measure to secure exchange listings, increase competition and introduce a deflationary mechanism.

The S token, which experienced a huge surge with the approval of the proposal, later gave back most of its gains and continues to trade at $0.3.

