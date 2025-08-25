EstateX Scales Luxury Real Estate Tokenization Through Melia Hotels Partnership, Opens U.S. Market

By: Hackernoon
2025/08/25 12:53
\ EstateX, the property tokenization platform which allows people to invest in real-estate for as little as $100, has signed a strategic tokenization partnership with global hospitality leader Melia Branded Resorts in Cape Verde to bring a luxury beachfront resort in Cape Verde on-chain as its second U.S. property offering. This follows the overwhelming success of the first U.S launch, which sold out in 5-minutes, and a recent record 323ml FDV token launch. The offering is facilitated in collaboration with DNA Fund, co-founded by blockchain veteran and USDT co-founder Brock Pierce.

Melia, a globally recognized hospitality brand, has 300+ hotels across 30+ countries. This agreement unlocks significant opportunities for tokenizing high-value resort properties, enabling retail and institutional investors to access luxury real estate through fractional ownership and smart contract infrastructure built on the EstateX blockchain.

Bart de Brujin, co-founder of EstateX said: “Melia’s global presence and commitment to innovation align perfectly with our vision for a more inclusive and efficient property investment ecosystem.”

Steve Craggs, the newly appointed Web2 CEO of EstateX and former CEO of RE/MAX England & Wales said: “This partnership and offering are part of our blueprint to make premium real estate accessible on-chain with the speed, liquidity, and transparency Web3 investors expect.”

Charlie King (Chief Operating Officer of Melia Branded Hotels and Resorts - Cape Verde) said: “As operator of several Meliá branded hotels in Cape Verde we are delighted with this new partnership with EstateX. They are bringing a very unique opportunity for ownership shares in prime luxury beachfront hotel properties through their highly innovative model.”

EstateX’s unique approach blends deep industry partnerships, cutting-edge AI, and a fully integrated blockchain ecosystem to redefine how real-world properties are accessed, tokenized, and traded on-chain. They recently announced their roadmap, which focuses on expanding global property listings, launching their RWA-native L1 blockchain, and scaling AI adoption across the real estate investment lifecycle.

About EstateX

EstateX is a next-generation Web3 platform revolutionizing real estate through tokenization, AI-powered financial tools, and blockchain infrastructure. By enabling fractional property ownership and seamless on-chain access to global real estate, EstateX is redefining how the world invests.

\ Website: https://estatex.eu

X: https://x.com/estatexeu

Accumulate $ESX: https://estatex.eu/token

:::info This story was distributed as a release by ZEX MEDIA under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program.

:::

